Rochester Public Schools aims to increase school age child care capacity by 25% and eliminate waiting lists

Jan. 6—ROCHESTER — If everything works out as planned, families should have an easier time finding after school child care come next year.

Amid the backdrop of a myriad of other changes, Rochester Public Schools plans to increase the capacity of its school age childcare by 25% going into the next school year with the goal of eliminating waitlists that have become a nuisance for parents and guardians.

One Rochester parent, Kanika Couchene, described the enrollment process for school-age child care during an information session earlier this week.

"My daughter's in SACC and it's like the Hunger Games," Couchene said.

The information session, held Wednesday, Jan. 3, was about all the district's upcoming plans, which were revised following a $10 million donation from Mayo Clinic. However, much of the evening's discussion focused on the topic of SACC.

According to Director of Community Education Amy Eich, there have been waiting lists for SACC slots for at least the last few years. The decision to finally address the situation head-on materialized as a result of other district-initiated changes.

"The expansion of school-age child care was something that probably should have happened anyway," Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "But the pressures of changing start times and implementing other aspects of this proposal kind of lit a productive fire. The big challenge is going to be hiring."

The program is used heavily. As of Dec. 8, 2023, there were 1,558 children enrolled in SACC throughout the district, equating to almost 9% of the overall student population. There were another 202 students added to the program as of Dec. 25, 2023. Even with that addition, however, there's nearly 150 students currently on waiting lists.

The district charges families a fee for the SACC service, and it's financially self-sufficient, according to Eich. A challenge to increasing the program's capacity, however, has been finding enough workers amid a labor shortage.

One way the district is trying to get around that is by hiring high school students to work with their younger counterparts, offering them both pay as well as work experience credit. Pekel described it as a "credit-bearing class for students who want to learn about youth development education."

The district is also increasing wages for SACC workers, which the school board approved in December. The starting pay for workers up to the age of 18 will increase from $14 to $15. The starting pay for other "program assistants" will increase from $17 to $19.

Pekel also said the district is developing a path for education support professionals, formerly known as paraprofessionals, who want to be able to work a full eight-hour day.

If the district is able to increase its SACC capacity by its goal of 25%, that would eliminate the district's waiting list and add 200 slots.

Another parent, Madhu Grover, expressed concern about the district being able to hire enough staff to make the expansion possible, despite its best effort. He went on to say that the new start times will exacerbate any problems created by not having SACC slots available.

"I just worry that many of us will end up in a situation where there just isn't enough SACC options," Grover said. "That still was workable under the previous model. ... They just bused their way until we got home."

Grover then asked the district's administration to think about possible alternative options if it isn't able to navigate the labor market's bottleneck quickly enough to expand the program's capacity before the new year begins.

While not able to provide an immediate solution, Pekel acknowledged the problem of families having to rely on the school bus as de facto child care.

"It's striking that families in Rochester have been using transportation as child care after school," Pekel replied. "I totally understand that from a parent's perspective. That's a big system failure — that's not a good way to have your kids engaged developmentally."