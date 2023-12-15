Rochester Public Schools' enrollment has not kept pace with Rochester's school-age population

Dec. 15—Dear Answer Man: As Rochester population has grown from approximately 86,000 in 2000 to 122,000 in 2023, why is the public school student population declining? — Numbers Man.

Dear Numbers,

This response will require a bit of math — OK, a lot of math — so, let's start with the numbers.

According to the U.S. Census in 2000, Rochester's population was 85,806. The estimated 2022 population is 121,894. That's a jump of 36,088, or a percent increase of 42.1% over a 22-year period.

Now here's where we have to make sure to compare apples to apples. No oranges allowed.

Raw population doesn't tell the whole story. What's important is the number of school-age children, so in my Answer Man way, I've dug down to look at the number of Rochester residents ages of 5 to 17. The 2022 number there is 20,156.

Now, that's just the kids with a Rochester address. The district's boundaries, for example, actually include the city of Hammond (11 more students), parts of Oronoco (527 students, though some of those likely live outside RPS's boundary and in the Pine Island district) and small township areas such as Predmore, Marion, Simpson and Douglas, where they might or might not have "Rochester" as their listed address.

Trying to keep this simple, we'll just go with 20,156.

The same age/geographic group for 2000 was 15,711.

In 2000, RPS enrollment was 15,929, which is a little more than that Rochester census number for school-age residents. Again, this number would include students whose address is in Oronoco, Hammond and all those townships. So, enrollment was 218 higher than the Rochester census number of school-age kids.

In 2022, RPS's enrollment was 17,729. This was 2,427 kids fewer than the corresponding 2022 census estimate.

So, yes, RPS's enrollment has not kept up with the increased population for school-age children.

Now, last week in this informative space, I noted that

pre-pandemic RPS had enrollment numbers just shy of 18,300.

That's still not as robust a number compared to 2000's enrollment vs. 2000's school-age population, but it's better than what we're seeing now.

Basically, though, it looks like the district is missing about 2,400 students. Where did they go?

Let's start with open enrollment.

According to Mamisoa Knutson, RPS spokeswoman, for the 2021-2022 school year, there was an average daily membership (a fancy term for the number of students) leaving RPS of 2,265, and about 372 ADM from other districts into RPS. That's a net loss of about 1,893 ADM. That's compared to 2000-2001 open enrollment numbers of about 756 ADM leaving RPS and about 161 ADM coming to RPS from other districts, a net loss of about 595 ADM.

The difference between 2000-2001 and 2021-2022 is an additional loss of 1,298 students today compared to 20 years ago. So, that's more than half the difference in enrollment vs. school age population in the same year.

Back to your original question: You said enrollment has dropped even though the population has increased. That's not true. But, the enrollment has not kept pace with the increased number of school-age children in Rochester. That's absolutely true.

Why? Well, competition is a big part of the answer. There's competition from more charter schools today than there were in 2000. Rochester Catholic Schools has seen an enrollment increase. Those kids, likely, came from RPS for the most part. Finally, according to American Experiment, research has shown homeschooling in Minnesota has grown by 39% since the 2017-2018 school year. More kids being homeschooled means fewer RPS enrollees.

But the big number, it seems is the difference in open enrollment's net migration to the surrounding districts. Look no farther than RPS's neighbor to the north. Looking at numbers from the Minnesota Department of Education — which doesn't have specific district-to-district numbers online, so I'll use 2010 instead of 2000 — in 2010, 63 students went from Rochester to Pine Island. That same year, 46 went from Pine Island to Rochester, a net loss to RPS of 17 students. In 2022, 284 went from RPS to Pine Island, but only 91 came back the opposite direction, a net loss to RPS of 193 students.

Clearly, the open enrollment gap is widening.

All those numbers — open enrollment, homeschooling, charter schools, Rochester Catholic Schools — add up, and the trend, it seems, is not in RPS's favor. And if RPS wants to reverse that trend, it'll need to learn why parents are choosing other options for their kids.

