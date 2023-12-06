Rochester Public Schools receives positive financial audit

Dec. 6—ROCHESTER — Despite having to make sweeping

cuts to its budget

in recent years, Rochester Public Schools has received a positive yearly audit.

The school district received the review of its pocket book from the firm Bergan KDV, ltd. The report covered the financial year that finished June 30, 2023.

"(There were) no instances of non-compliance," said Nancy Schulzetenberg, of BerganKDV. "And I can tell you that is rare. In most instances, we, at least, have one internal control finding."

As a public school district, RPS receives funds from a variety of sources. In 2023, RPS received $191 million in state funding to its general fund. By comparison, local taxpayers contributed $41 million to the general fund, representing just 15.7% of the fund's revenue.

The audit reports that "largest single funding source for Minnesota school districts is basic General Education Aid." The amount any district receives through that source is based on the number of students enrolled.

The Legislature increased that per-pupil funding formula by 4% this year, twice the annual 2% that had been given in recent years.

In spite of an increase in per-pupil funding, RPS has experienced lower enrollment over the past five years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Those lower enrollment numbers have contributed to the district's growing financial pressures.

Rochester Public Schools has cut $21 million over the last two years, and is expecting to

have to cut another $10 million going forward.

Superintendent Kent Pekel emphasized that having to make those cuts is not the result of poor management.

"It's the fourth good audit in a row," Pekel said. "The structural resources that we have been talking about tonight financially are not the result of fiscal mismanagement; they are about prioritizing resource decisions."