Rochester ranks sixth nationwide in Adopt-a-Drain participation

Dec. 22—ROCHESTER — Rochester residents are answering the call to protect the city's drains.

Rochester Environmental Services staff learned during a recent Watershed Partners meeting that the city ranks sixth nationwide among communities more than 100,000 for participation in the Adopt-a-Drain program.

Rochester joined the Adopt-a-Drain program in 2019, and the number of protected drains has seen a 19% increase in participants during the past year.

The total number of adopted drains is 432, or 3.6 drains per 1,000 residents, earning Rochester the nationwide distinction.

The number is among 25,327 total drains adopted in participating cities found in seven states.

This rise in community participation underscores the collective commitment to safeguarding local waterways, and city officials are urging community members to continue increasing the number and further protect the city's waters.

Rachel Strauss, Rochester's environmental education specialist, said the unseasonably warm December has left storm drains especially vulnerable to the accumulation of leaves, trash and other debris.

"We're calling on our residents to embrace the spirit of community and environmental stewardship by adopting a drain," she said. "Your involvement can make a substantial difference in ensuring the cleanliness and functionality of our stormwater systems, ultimately safeguarding our local ecosystems."

The Adopt-A-Drain program empowers individuals to take ownership of specific drains in their neighborhoods, committing to keeping them clear and free from debris.

This year, dedicated program participants have removed more than 1,165 pounds of debris from Rochester's storm drains as reported to Adopt-a-Drain. Their efforts have prevented potential clogs and flooding, as well as contributed to maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

"As we encourage residents to join the Adopt-A-Drain program, these achievements serve as a testament to the positive impact that each participant can make," Strauss said. "Rochester's beauty is in our hands, and together we can ensure a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant city for all."

Anyone wanting to adopt a drain, can find more information online at

adopt-a-drain.org.