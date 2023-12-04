Rochester real estate investor bought Pinnacle West center for $2.9 million

Dec. 4—ROCHESTER — A Rochester Realtor and real estate investor recently added a commercial building to his portfolio with a $2.9 million purchase.

Jay Christenson

of

Loam Commercial

purchased the 21-year-old Pinnacle West building at 2746 Superior Dr. NW on Nov. 30.

He bought it from Pinnacle West LLC, which is led by Mark Neeb. Neeb was represented in the deal by

Mark Steege

of

Titan360 Commercial Real Estate.

Christenson is an enthusiastic promoter of real estate in Rochester.

"I really believe in Rochester owner real estate, my advice to anyone is to buy as much as you can over the next 10 years," he recently wrote. "

Mayo's $5 billion investment

is all the proof I need."

Pinnacle West is fully leased with tenants that include Manpower, National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota, the Southeastern Minnesota Area Agency on Aging, Agape Counseling and

Chrissy's Studio

music school among others.

Neeb, known locally from his time as co-owner of the

Affiliated Group

collection agency, purchased the building for

$2.8 million in August 2017 as his first real estate investment.

He bought it from 2746 Superior Drive NW LLC. Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $2.41 million for 2023-2024.

Pinnacle West was previously called the Blum Building since it was developed by Blum Properties in 2002. Blum sold the 19,983-square-foot complex to 2746 Superior Drive NW LLC in 2015 for $1.55 million.