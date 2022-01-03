Rochester records first homicide of 2022 after teen shot to death; investigation underway

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in northeast Rochester Sunday evening. His death marks Rochester's first homicide of 2022.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that officers responded to the shooting in the area of North and Herald streets around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, they found Julius Greer Jr. of Rochester had been shot at least once in the back. The teen, who lived in the neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said.

Greer was a freshman at Rochester City School District's Leadership Academy for Young Men on Lake Avenue.

"We are heartbroken over the tragedy," district spokeswoman Marisol Ramos-Lopez said Monday. Two students at the school died over the weekend. Last week, 17-year-old Derrick Watson died of COVID-19. Grief counselors were assisting students at staff at the school on Monday.

According to police, Greer went to a mini mart at 1125 North St. to purchase noodles when he was shot. Umbrino said it appeared that the teen was shot just before he walked into the store.

Investigators are working to determine a motive, or if Greer was even the intended target, Umbrino said. A parked, unoccupied vehicle in the area was also struck by the gunfire, he said.

Streets in the area, which is one block south of Pulaski Park, were closed during the investigation.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on Monday spoke with Greer's parents and described the deaths of Greer and Watson, within the same school, to be "heartbreaking."

"We are dealing with a double pandemic in our community right now - violence and COVID," he said. "The community has to own these challenges...Someone knows who shot a 14-year-old baby. There is someone in this community (who) is aware of that. And they need to come forward, even if you have to do it anonymously. I don't care who you reach out to. But this mother ... deserves justice for her baby."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

The slaying comes after Rochester ended 2021 with 81 homicides, the most in the city's history.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Julius Greer Jr. killed in first Rochester NY homicide of 2022