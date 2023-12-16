Rochester Rep. Andy Smith endorsed by nursing union

Dec. 15—ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Nurses Association — which represents thousands of registered nurses in the Upper Midwest — endorsed five Minnesota House of Representatives incumbents for re-election in 2024, including Rochester DFL Rep. Andy Smith.

Smith, a first-term representative for House District 25B, and four other DFLers were recognized as "MNA Advocates."

"To be endorsed as an MNA Advocate, candidates must demonstrate a commitment to MNA priorities including solving the crisis of nurse retention and patient care, combatting increased corporatization and consolidation in healthcare and supporting the rights of all workers seeking a collective voice for dignity and respect in the workplace," MNA said in a press release. "Smith stood out as one of MNA's most effective and consistent supporters in the Legislature, garnering support for safe staffing through public-facing messaging. He used his social media channels to spread the word on KNABA and the issues nurses were facing at the Capitol

with Mayo and (the Minnesota Hospital Association)."

Smith is a member of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee.

The other lawmakers endorsed on Dec. 14 are DFL Reps. Alicia Kozlowski (08B), Ginny Klevorn (42B), Liz Reyer (52A) and Leigh Finke (66A).

In September, MNA

released its first round of endorsements

for the 2024 election cycle, supporting Rochester's District 24B Rep. Tina Liebling and seven other DFL incumbents.