Rochester Rep. Andy Smith takes down X account after making light of fire at site of 3 conservative groups

Feb. 6—ROCHESTER — DFL state Rep. Andy Smith is catching heat for a social media post on his X account that made light of a fire at a Golden Valley building that housed three conservative organizations. The fire is being investigated as arson.

The post, which appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter, was posted on Thursday. Smith, a one-term representative from Rochester, has since taken down his X account.

In the post, Smith shared an article from the conservative news site Alpha News about the fire along with a clip from the popular sitcom, The Office, in which Dwight mocks Ryan for starting a fire by singing, "Ryan started the fire." The song is a parody of the Billy Joel song "We didn't start the fire."

"I am against political violence and the continued polarization in our political atmosphere," Smith said in a statement. "My tweet was not a commentary on the fire or potential arson, but rather the irresponsible way far-right organizations discussed the fire before the investigation's findings were released. I'll echo the words of Governor Tim Walz, 'Political violence and intimidation have no place in Minnesota. I'm confident that local, state, and federal law enforcement will get to the bottom of this unacceptable act.'"

Smith did not respond to a question asking why his X account is no longer active.

Aaron Farris, GOP chairman of Minnesota First Congressional District, condemned Smith's light-hearted social media misfire involving an "alleged act of domestic terrorism" and called on Rochester voters to hold Smith accountable in the fall election.

"It's disgusting, yet not shocking to see this type of repulsive behavior from Representative Smith," Farris said in a statement. "Making light of actual political violence is wrong, contradictory to what should be a common desire to reduce political divisiveness in America, and unbecoming of someone who claims to represent Minnesota."

"This is not a serious legislator, and it's time Minnesota 25B have actual representation rather than someone who jokes about domestic terrorism and embarrasses southern Minnesotans," he adds.

Smith, former owner of Gray Duck Theater, was part of a wave election in 2022 in which the DFL won governor's office and control of the House and Senate, setting the stage for passage of a sizable amount of the party's liberal legislative agenda in 2023.

It included news laws protecting access to abortion, legalization of cannabis, restored voting rights for felons who are no longer incarcerated and increased funding for affordable housing.

Smith has been in the crosshairs of conservative organizations in the past. In his first week as a state legislator, Smith, a supporter of abortions rights, was trailed by a videographer from the anti-abortion group Minnesota Right to Life through hallways and elevators as he was peppered with questions such as "Why do you hate babies?"

The offices housed three high-profile conservative organizations including the Center of the American Experiment think tank, the Upper Midwest Law Center and Taking Charge. Bill Walsh, spokesman for the Center of the American Experiment, called the incident a firebombing that targeted conservative organizations.

"The fire is being investigated as an act of arson," said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.