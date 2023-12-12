Rochester sees a surge of popularity in chess among young people

Dec. 12—ROCHESTER — There's a precision to 13-year-old Joshua Wang's mind. It was a year and "maybe 11 days ago" that he played his first chess game. A chess club had started up at Kellogg Middle School, and he lost horribly.

Something intrigued him about the game. He went home and watched a couple of videos. Soon, he was spending "hours and hours" on the weekend playing the game on chess.com. Today, Wang, an eighth-grader, has a rising chess rating and toppling varsity players with far more experience than he has.

"The way you think about chess is different than anything else," Wang said. "In chess, you always have to see which pieces can capture which, and how everything affects everything else."

Wang's story, multiplied by dozens of others, explains why chess is undergoing a kind of renaissance in the Rochester area. When the pandemic hit and chess clubs suspended in-person games, some chess coaches feared that social distancing would spell the end of the chess in the area, that it would shrivel up and die like a tumbleweed.

Instead, it did the opposite. Unbeknownst to coaches, home confinement during the pandemic created an incubator for budding chess players, as young people with little to do discovered online chess games, livestreamed games put on by chess grandmasters and tutorials on social media. The blockbuster Netflix movie, "The Queen's Gambit," also contributed to creating a new generation of players.

"When we went back to in-person chess, there was like this pent-up interest in chess," said Chuck Handlon, Century High School's chess coach in the Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League (RASCL). "The expansion of chess in Rochester is sort of like the way soccer was in its early days. Suddenly, all these kids wanted to play soccer."

As the smoke cleared from the pandemic, area chess enthusiasts discovered that the game had taken root and sprouted in areas across the region. RASCL is in the midst of an expansion from four to six teams, with John Marshal and Rochester STEM Academy joining Byron, Mayo, Lourdes and Century as high schools fielding chess teams.

With the growth of online chess — chess.com has more than 150 million subscribers — teams began popping up across the state, including at Dover-Eyota High School.

Rochester is no longer viewed as a chess hinterland when it comes to holding tournaments. Its flourishing chess culture has translated into the city hosting more Minnesota State Chess Association tournaments. Where once it only did one or two rated tournaments a year, it is now holding half a dozen. Two recently held tournaments, The Rochester Chess Open and Class Championships, enhanced the area's credentials as a chess outpost, as an alternative to the Twin Cities for holding statewide contests.

And state tournaments are exposing Rochester players to stronger competition, and that stiffer competition is forging better players locally.

"You start playing players that have similar kinds of ratings or higher ratings, and so it pushes you to higher levels," Handlon said.

Chloe Callahan, a Bryon High School student, said social media was a prime reason for her getting hooked on chess. She recalls playing the game with her dad when she was younger, but never catching onto the game. But when social media and other videos allowed her to explore the theory and intricacies behind chess, it drew her in.

Contrary to what people see, two people staring statically at a chessboard, chess is emotionally gripping, she said.

"It's not like a table game. You have these adrenaline rushes," Callahan said. "You get that feeling when you're playing a sport."

Byron student Noah Amundson says another online factor that has popularized chess among young people is Twitch streaming videos by chess grandmaster Hikara Nakamura. He would play hundreds of chess blitz games every day, drawing millions of online viewers. Amundson said he would watch Nakamura "pretty much every day" during the pandemic.

What made Nakamura so fascinating to watch, Amundson said, was his explanations behind the moves he made. He would go deeper, exploring how one move opened up paths and possibilities on the chessboard, illuminating the game in ways beyond spectating.

"It was astounding the way that he can see so deep into the positions," Amundson said. "He could explain it in layman's terms that helped us grasp the concepts."

Rochester has also benefited from a continuity of chess coaching over the last 25 years. Handlon has been a chess coach for 23 years, and Dennis Mays, a Lourdes coach, is in his 26th year. Between them, they have been coaching chess for nearly half a century.

"It's a game that gets your brain moving," said Amundson. "I like puzzles and stuff. And this is the ultimate puzzle because you are doing a puzzle against someone else. There's so much strategy and it gets your brain working a lot."