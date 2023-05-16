Rochester shooting death: Haydee Rivera-Nadeau now faces murder charge

ROCHESTER — Haydee Rivera-Nadeau now faces an elevated charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lisa Stanley Rocheleau at her place of business.

Authorities said Rivera-Nadeau, 65, fled to the area of Charlotte, North Carolina, after allegedly shooting Rocheleau, 54, in the head at the Professional Arts Centre office building at 40 Winter St. on May 1. She was arrested May 3. The initial attempted murder charge has been upgraded after Rocheleau died May 11, following more than a week in intensive care at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Police indicate in court documents Rivera-Nadeau was angry over a breakup in her relationship with Rocheleau, who owned and operated Action Title Services in the office building where she was shot.

Haydee Rivera-Nadeau

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Rochester Police Chief Gary Boudreau announced the upgraded charge Tuesday.

On May 12, an autopsy was completed on Rocheleau by state Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, who determined her cause of death was a gunshot wound and her manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

On May 3, Rivera-Nadeau was apprehended in the Charlotte, North Carolina, are in connection with a then pending charge of attempted murder. She was extradited to New Hampshire and arraigned. Rivera-Nadeau is currently in the custody of the Strafford County Department of Corrections in Dover, where she is being held without bail.

Eliana Forciniti, the public defender representing Rivera-Nadeau, could not be immediately reached for comment.

