Rochester shooting victim dies

May 12—A Rochester mother of three has died, 10 days after authorities say she was shot at her Rochester workplace by a former domestic partner.

Friends posted news of Lisa Stanley Rocheleau's death on a crowd-funding site, asking for contributions to support Rocheleau's three sons. "The most loving, caring, selfless woman has been ripped from us," a group calling itself "Lisa's Army" posted on Thursday. "Tragically taken in such a horrible situation, she's been fighting on life support for over a week."

Rocheleau, 50, was found shortly before noon on May 1 in an office at the Professional Arts Building on Winter Street in Rochester, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from Rochester police.

The woman accused of shooting Rocheleau, identified as Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, of Somersworth, was arrested in North Carolina two days later.

Rivera-Nadeau waived extradition and returned to New Hampshire Thursday to face charges of assault and attempted murder.

Asked if those charges will be upgraded after Rocheleau's death, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said in an email Friday evening, "We are actively investigating with our law enforcement partners at the Rochester Police Department and the Strafford County Attorney's Office and have no further update at this time."

On its gofundme page, "Lisa's Army" posted: "Lisa was finally happy for once in her life, after working up the courage to leave a toxic relationship."

They noted that the shooting happened just days after Rocheleau's mother had died of a stroke.

And they asked for support for Rocheleau's three sons, who "do not deserve to know a life without their mother at such a young age." The appeal had raised nearly $13,000 as of Friday evening.

On April 27, Rocheleau had posted a photo of her mother with this message: "Mom, you are finally at peace. What a battle you fought! I couldn't be more proud of you. Love you until the end of time. Until we meet again..."