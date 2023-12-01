Rochester shopping center 'contained' with person in crisis situation ongoing

Nov. 30—Editor's note: If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

ROCHESTER — Officers are responding to a person in crisis situation in Southwest Rochester.

The individual has not been taken into custody, according to law enforcement reports, but the situation is "contained," according to RPD Chief Jim Franklin.

The Rochester Police Department was called to the T.J. Maxx plaza on Salem Road Southwest trying to bring a peaceful resolution, according to a statement from the department on Thursday afternoon.

RPD Chief Jim Franklin said the dispatch center received a call on a male individual in crisis at 9:24 a.m. Thursday. The individual is in possession of a gun.

"The individual made suicidal statements as well as threats to both law enforcement and the public. We've been actively looking for the subject to check on his welfare. We located him here around 2 'o'clock today where we've been speaking with him, negotiating with him," Franklin said during a press update on Thursday afternoon.

The individual also called TV stations and posted on social media. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office crisis negotiation team is also communicating with the individual on scene.

Other media outlets report several businesses in the area were on lockdown. The building has been evacuated, Franklin said. RPD asks people to stay away from the area.

Franklin said the situation is "contained" as of about 4 p.m. Thursday. Law enforcement continues to negotiate with the individual. Franklin said there is no threat to the general public.

"We're going to continue speaking with him, negotiating with him and our goal here is a peaceful resolution," Franklin said. "We're going to continue to take our time in this particular incident seeking that resolution there."

The Bureau of Criminal of Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol and local chaplain services are also on the scene. Franklin said law enforcement is connecting with mental health professionals and family members.