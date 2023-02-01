Rochester Simon Dean Sevin Yeltekin On The MBA’s Value & More

Rochester Simon Business School

Carnegie Mellon’s loss has surely been Rochester Simon’s gain.

When Sevin Yeltekin, a highly admired senior associate dean and professor at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business become the first woman to lead the Simon School in July of 2020, it seemed like a match made in heaven. After all, the background of the brainy economics professor synced well with Simon’s reputation as a rigorous, analytical, and research-driven business school.

Two and one-half years into her deanship, Yeltekin has put forward a strategic plan based on four pillars to bring Simon to a new level. Under her leadership, she helped the school successfully navigate the pandemic, launched a new online master’s in business analytics, breathed new life into a public policy center, and most importantly, set an agenda that includes a doubling down on intellectual capital, entrepreneurial thinking, opportunity and access, and partnerships that expand the reach and capabilities of the school.

Born in Turkey, she went to high school in Istanbul, graduating from Robert College, a five-year high school operating under the Turkish Ministry of Education in the English language. She first came to the U.S. on a scholarship to attend Wellesley College and graduated in three and one-half years after majoring in both economics and mathematics in 1993. It was an “exhilarating” honors thesis in economics at Wellesley that instilled an initial desire to pursue an academic life. At first, she shortly joined an economic consulting firm but found the work boring and repetitive. “That’s what’s really cemented the idea of being an academic,” she says. Yeltekin went on to Stanford University to earn her master’s and Ph.D. degrees in economics in 1995 and 1999, respectively.

In this interview, Yeltekin reflects on her upbringing in Turkey, the influence of her mother in pursuing an academic life, why there are so few women holding business school deanships, and her strongly held belief in the value of the MBA degree.

You joined the Simon Business School as dean in July of 2020 at the height of the pandemic that disrupted everyone’s lives. How much more challenging did that make your entry?

It’s almost impossible to tell because you don’t know what you should be benchmarking it against Physically I was moving, and I wasn’t able to move my family at first, so I was also commuting between Rochester and Pittsburgh for quite a long time. Being online helped a little bit so that the physical aspect of it was not as demanding as a full commute would have been but at the same time, nothing was operating normally and it made for new challenges. Every day we would meet. We would make some decisions, and I was trying to learn the institution, learn how things are done there, and also sort of learn the job itself, because I hadn’t been a dean before, although I had worked in the Dean’s office as a senior associate team. It was very challenging. I’m not going to lie. You feel like you’re trying to find your footing while everything else is making you off-kilter.

You are one of a relatively few number of women who is the dean of a highly prominent business school. Why do you think there are so few?

A lot of it is quite honestly the pipeline, especially in business schools. In economics or operations, you don’t see a lot of women reaching the ranks of full professors. But at least there has been some headway in terms of hiring junior faculty. There is a big drop off to full professor and that’s relatively universal. Most of the deans come from an academic background and rise through the academic ranks. I think there’s a pipeline problem.

This is not just a gender issue but probably makes things harder for women. A lot of schools are not very good at actually giving management training to academics. We are researchers, we are teachers. Yes, we manage a classroom. Yes, we might manage a program, but that’s a whole other type of management, authority, and a different kind of system. So when you get to the dean level, I think there needs to be some more training, especially how to navigate that structure, how to find good wise counsel. We’re not that good at it in academia and preparing people for leadership roles.

Some also say it is more difficult for female faculty to get the mentorship that would be helpful to advance once in an academic career.

Absolutely. Most institutions don’t have very structured mentoring. Faculty are independent agents. They don’t necessarily like very structured programming. That kind of tells them how to interact with their research peers. At the same time, I do think that there are huge gaps in how we can help women navigate the academic side of the house but also the administrative side. I think we don’t prepare most people very much for these management and administrative roles. Yet, we do give a lot of administrative burdens to women. If you’re picking from three women as opposed to 30 men, those three women are going to be overtaxed. so you find yourself on a million committees or in a million different administrative roles. Women do take on a lot of non-productive administrative jobs that really don’t have a big impact on their careers.

So you’ve now been in the deanship for a little more than two and one-0half years, or just over half your first five-year term. Looking back at what you’ve done, what are you most proud of?

Certainly navigating the school through the pandemic successfully. We came out of the pandemic well, morale-wise. Both in terms of our student satisfaction, and also financially in a really good place. We didn’t lose a lot of enrollment. We didn’t lose a lot of applications. It was not always smooth sailing. But the team here works really collaboratively together to problem solve. People put in their best effort to try to get us through that stage. And so I’m very proud of being able to navigate that especially after coming in during the height of it as an outsider.

And in the meantime, I developed a strategic plan for the school. It’s called Simon 2025 and outlines four pillars of where we want to make investments. We also developed an equity, diversity, and inclusion action plan. Simon had been investing in that area for a long time, but it hadn’t really coalesced into a comprehensive plan of how to move forward.

All of us thought we would be out of the pandemic by the end of the summer. We had no idea how well and how quickly we were going to come out of it. But you have to get on and think about the future of the school, and you have to think about where we are going. How are we going to get the resources to do what we need to do? So I’m really proud of being able to point the ship and make sure that it’s sailed through the storm really successfully.

Let’s talk a little bit about your four pillars and why you chose them.

It wasn’t a top-down approach. I had a lot of conversations with faculty, students, alumni, and staff. My peer deans at the university and the previous deans, Andrew Ainslie and Mark Zupan. I wanted to know what alumni remember about the school and then what makes them come back and volunteer and contribute to the school. What impact did it have on their lives? So I gathered a lot of information, and then, as you talk to different stakeholders, themes start to emerge. So what you see in those four pillars is very much representative of those themes, and those themes are what makes Simon Simon. It’s a link to the DNA and the history of the school, like the investment in intellectual capital. But it’s also a focus on areas where we either did not invest before or maybe haven’t invested as much.

What are your four pillars?

One of them is our desire to keep investing in intellectual capital. We want to make the school an intellectual hub. It’s always been a research-based business school. We’re not very big, and for us to continue to be an intellectual hub, not just for our faculty and our current students, but for our alumni, we need to enlarge that hub. One thing I heard very strongly from alumni is how they really like that intellectual give and take. They want to be pushed to think, being pushed to new things, and I wanted to continue to provide that. But maybe in an extended way. So we’re going to invest. We’ve been on the hiring side, investing in a lot of faculty as well as developing platforms for us to engage with our audience intellectually.

I started a dean’s blog. We write about our research in a more general audience way, whether it’s crypto or supply chain problems. So we’re trying to really enlarge that dialogue and extend it beyond the very academic domain.

The second pillar is about entrepreneurship and the entrepreneurial mindset actually. Everybody needs to understand that innovation is the key to who’s being successful. It’s all the new companies continuing to innovate, and we, as an institution. need to do the same. Not everybody has to form a startup. But we all have to have that entrepreneurial, innovative mindset. At Simon, it comes from this very academic grounding. And while we had some project classes and things like that, I thought one really good way to continue to bolster, that is to provide better scaffolding and infrastructure for experiential learning. We want to do a lot more in terms of bringing the science of business and the practice of business a little closer together. So we have a new corporate engagement plan. We have a new experiential learning group that we have expanded. We’re continuing to invest in projects that more than 100 of our students do through pro bono consulting work.

The third pillar is about opportunity and access, which is very close to both my heart and Simon’s heart because educational opportunity changed my life. Whether it’s student debt, or debt relief, or access to higher education. If we have a talented, eager, ambitious student, I would love to be able to remove an impediment for them to come.

This includes our staff. Simon is the first school I’ve been at where a lot of our staff actually takes our part-time MBA program. It provides a challenge for us because they earn their MBAs and then get poached by a lot of different places. But at the same time that’s really a stamp of approval on the education and the opportunities that we provide. At the Ph.D. level, we’re trying to work with historically black universities to put our tentacles in as many places as possible to try to get that pipeline enriched.

And finally, it’s really about partnerships and agile growth because again we’re not a very big school, both in terms of our faculty and student size. So you can’t be everything to everybody. If I want to offer you different kinds of classes or different kinds of experiences, we’re not always going to be able to do that from scratch on our own.

The business school sometimes sits a little bit siloed to the side of the rest of the university. So one thing I’ve been doing very extensively is pairing up with our Medical Center, with our Arts and Sciences folks, and with our education school so that we can offer things at the intersection of those domains. There’s a need for training, there’s a need for skills. We have certain assets and certain strengths. They have certain assets and certain strengths so combining those together is the better way to go than making everything from scratch.



You’ve also invested in online education, recently launching an online master’s in business analytics which is a very hot field. Talk a little bit about those investments and why they’re important.

Yes, absolutely. There had been some talk at Simon before I arrived around launching an online program. It was something that the previous administration wanted to do and I had some experience with it at Carnegie Mellon. Of course, having come from Tepper, I had taught in the online MBA program. For a long time, I was the senior associate dean when the online master’s in business analytics at Tepper was launched. Having looked at the market, I really thought about where exactly did we want to place this? What did we want to to? What is the audience that we’re trying to hit? I’ve always said, and I almost sometimes sound like a broken record, but say we need people who are what I call bilingual, people who understand business and data, people who understand how data can add value. These are people who can direct a data science team to go and do the analysis and be able to understand the analysis that comes out of it and at the same time have that strategic business training so that you can combine the two to add value. They’re not going to be the programmers in the background, perfecting some piece of code. That’s not the skill set we’re trying to get at.

We want to train people to be technology fluent. So they can be effective and combine that with their business knowledge to make strategic decisions and add value to organizations. So when I came in, the online program folks had in mind what I thought was a little bit too technical. If we’re trying to hit an audience that’s been out, let’s say, 10 years since school, and have now reached a managerial position, they are not looking to do deep programming in AI and reinvent themselves as data scientists.

They want to understand how they can direct their teams, and how they can utilize data to make better decisions. Everybody’s always trying to sell somebody the new shiny tool. These managers have outside firms approaching them to say, ‘Give us your data, and we can number crunch it for you.’ But if you don’t understand what you’re doing, you can waste a lot of time, waste a lot of money, and actually make really bad decisions as well. So we centered this around the experiences of a manager, someone who is able to combine a marketing, operations, or finance function with data. And so the entire curriculum is done from scratch with the practical aspects in mind to provide that bilingual education without getting extremely technical.

The one thing silver lining of the pandemic is that everybody got used to teaching online, whether they want to or not. But of course, designing an online program that is meant to be online is not the same thing as just doing Zoom. It’s not take your class and put a projector on it. We have a great education school that has experts in online pedagogy. So we actually had them design a class for us. All the faculty teaching in the online MSBA program took that six-week class that helped them also design their syllabi, get familiar with a lot of effective tools, and then customize what they are teaching to the online domain.

We have a small cohort of about 15 folks who started in the fall and everything is going well. When you launch something new, there are always going to be tweaks and version two. We take that feedback very seriously. But I’m very excited about it.

Our executive MBA program has a lot of online elements. It looks and probably works like an online MBA program. But we don’t call it that. It’s two days a week, and then a lot of both synchronous and asynchronous online components to be able to accommodate the schedules of the executives in the program.

Designing an online program that’s meant to deliver a quality teaching experience in that hybrid environment is not the same thing as putting a camera in front of the classroom. You flip the classroom, but you really have to think about engagement. How do I slice and dice the content in a way that people can do things on their own, and then come back and have meaningful discussions or meaningful experiences? It’s a lot of work if you want to do it right. I want to make a distinction between going online, which is what we all have to do during the pandemic versus designing an online program.

And that is an important distinction because delivering a class on Zoom with what you’re already teaching is remote instruction. Online education is literally taking out a white piece of paper and redesigning your course from scratch and making sure that everything you do is directly related to your learning outcomes. It’s quite a skill to figure out how do you keep students constantly engaged and increase the efficiency of the learning.

Yes, and at Simon, the online programs are cohort-based because students prefer to have a cohort experience, even though they might be remote. Going through an experience with other like-minded people, even if their goals are different from yours, is a very important part of that experience. That’s not an easy thing to do, either. I, for one, would hate to be just an IP address. We hear this from our own students who really like to have that peer-to-peer, peer-to-teacher interaction.

Launching the online master in business analytics plays to your real strengths because the school has long been known for its quantitative approach to teaching business and management. For professionals who don’t want to quit their jobs but want to improve their skills and advance further, it’s an ideal way to learn.

I think a lot of the innovation is going to come at that level. which is thinking about how do we reach the professional? We already have a successful in-person master of business analytics as well as a master in marketing analytics program. With online, you change the audience and reach people where they are in their careers.

And of course, this is the latest in a portfolio of business master’s programs that you have. What are the most popular of these programs in terms of student enrollment?

Our marketing analytics program is continuing to grow. Our biggest cohorts come in through our master of finance and our master of business analytics. But we’re seeing more growth in marketing analytics. Those three are all on-campus 18-month programs. Students can finish them in 14 months but a lot of the students take the internship option. So they do an internship, and then they come back and do another couple of courses in the fall, and then finish in December. The average work experience in those programs is probably about one to one and a half years as opposed to five and a half or so in our full-time MBA program.

Sevin, there’s a lot of hand-wringing and debate over full-time MBA programs and a lot of schools run small programs as lost leaders. What’s your sense of the value of the degree today and its future?

I have always been a very, very firm believer in the MBA in general management education. I think you really do get to see a lot of different functions of a business in an MBA. While some would like to accelerate the experience and get on with their life and go find a job, there’s a tremendous opportunity in being able to take those two years to gain the skills and establish who you are. If you use that time effectively, you can really reinvent yourself. We have a lot of career switches, and you really open up the set of opportunities for yourself, not just immediately after the MBA program but well beyond that.

Most importantly, what we really teach students to do is think about the right questions to ask. Your environment might be different. Your industry might be different, and your resources might be different. But how do you take any problem and think through it, pull it apart into its components, and use the tools that you have been taught in the best way possible to put together a solution?

I think one of the nicest things about the MBA program is that students see and practice that in a multitude of domains, in a multitude of different settings over a long period of time, and they hone in their leadership and presentation skills during that longer period as well. I’m a firm believer in an MBA degree. I’m an economist. So I’m going to give you the economist’s answer. If people are buying our product and have great outcomes, there is a need we are satisfying. . Our placement rates are 95% to 97%. Companies are lining up to hire our students and give them very nice offers, and they’re doing really well. That’s a big sign of approval Yes, the economy ebbs and flows. But you know that’s going to happen in any industry. We almost need a kind of milk advertisement for the MBA. Are people buying our product? The answer is a resounding Yes, and they will continue to do so.

Part of the Simon School is the Bradley Policy Center. What role does its work play in your vision of what business and management education should be?

Policy defines the environment that businesses have to operate in. If we’ve learned anything over the last couple of years with the pandemic and with all of the sort of geopolitical issues we’re facing, it’s that they can be extremely destructive. People talk about technological disruption. I used to always say, coming from an economist policy perspective that the biggest disruptions you see are often policy disruptions. You don’t even have to be in a necessarily highly regulated industry, like healthcare or finance, to feel the impact. And yet a lot of business schools are not very good at delivering that piece of the skill set. Policy schools are different from business schools, although a lot of us do teach the law of economics, markets, and things like that.

Simon has a very long history of hosting the Carnegie-Rochester-NYU Conference on Public Policy. We have a very long history of sort of contributing to, and being at the forefront of policy debates. The Bradley Center was first established to really think about tax and monetary policy. but now I look at the faculty at Simon, and we have experts on everything from antitrust to labor and health care. We need to put this great intellectual power and the work that’s being done under an umbrella. So we launched the policy and business initiative and the Bradley Center. It has been a long-standing center at Simon but had become a little sleepy. To be perfectly honest. we have revitalized it with new leadership.

We’ve already started a seminar series, and the idea is that if we can bring policymakers, practitioners, and academics together to discuss policy issues, we can provide solutions and have an impact on designing good policy. That’s only going to be better if business and business schools have a role in that. Our students need to be better versed in understanding that landscape, and really be able to understand how they need to respond to it but also contribute to the debate.

That certainly makes sense for Simon. After all, the school is named after a policymaker and treasury secretary.

As we push it to the next phase, I firmly believe that you’ve got to keep that DNA connection. It does back to what makes Simon Simon? It’s certainly connecting the strengths and assets and the history of the school with new innovations. It’s not all about tax policy anymore or Treasury policy. It’s now about big tech and antitrust labor, geopolitical issues, trade issues and supply chains, and health care policy. Those are the domains that we can contribute to.

I also think that the winds are blowing in the direction of a revival of antitrust policy, given our changing view of technology and the dominance it’s playing in our lives.

We just hired a new faculty member who spent time at the Department of Justice and whose area of research is labor antitrust. That’s a whole new area because now you have companies that are hiring millions and millions of people. They become kind of monopoly hires and that’s a different type of antitrust than our concept of monopoly producers. She’s done some really extensive work on that and continues to do so. These are all going to be very important and impactful areas for us to continue to do research and to incorporate that research into our classroom discussions. When you talk about the gig economy, what are the labor rights? Who’s a worker who’s an employee? What does it all mean? It’s a very big issue.

Now, earlier in our conversation, you mentioned something that intrigues me. You referred to the impact that education is played in your own personal life. Can you reflect on that a little bit more and give me a little more insight?

My dad went to college. My mom has very limited formal education. She only went to elementary school actually. but she was a huge proponent of the importance of education. So my family is from the southeastern part of Turkey. We moved to Istanbul when I was about 2 or 3 years old, and from then on my mother made it her mission that my brother and I get the best education that we could find. The fact that I was able to go to Wellesley College on a scholarship made a big difference to my life. You know they took a chance on a curly—haired woman from Turkey who wanted to study mathematics and was interested in politics.

That’s an amazing thing for somebody to take a chance on you and say, here’s somebody interesting and ambitious who wants to do things and provide me with that opportunity. I’ve never taken that lightly, and I’ve always loved being in academic institutions. It’s how we can change, and it’s how we can provide upward mobility.

What was it like coming from Turkey to the United States for the first time for higher education?

I had gone to a bilingual school in Turkey so my English was fine, My formal English was really good. I could write well, but colloquially I had to get used to it. It was a different world. I mean it was a completely different world. On the one hand, you go through the same freeing phases as any college student who leaves home. But some things were almost baffling to me like the fact that people could debate the professor in the class. I’d come from an education system where the professors stepped on a stage and no one pushed back on them. At Wellesley, there was a sort of intellectual buzz and students who were really interested in a variety of different things. I missed the food. I missed my family. I missed all of the usual things that an immigrant does. But it was really an eye-opener in many, many ways. And for that, I’m extremely grateful. It was definitely a trying time, a lonely time, but I was delighted with the opportunities that were provided to me, especially being in a place where you know I started as a math major and then switched to economics. I was able to double major and take a whole variety of classes as opposed to some education systems. It completely changed my mindset about how to think about learning and how to think about developing myself. That’s why I’ve always stayed in school, I suppose.

Was it during the undergraduate experience that you discovered that you wanted to become an academic? Or did that come later?

I did an honors thesis in economics while I was at Wellesley, and got to really get my hands dirty on the research side. I found that exhilarating. You get to define your own question; it’s a question nobody has fully answered before, and you get to set about finding a solution. I like puzzles. I like the challenge. And I’m independent. So I like the idea of setting my own questions, and I really like the intellectual vibrancy. I graduated in three and a half years with a double major. I don’t know what my rush was. But I worked for about four or five months at an economic consulting firm as an entry-level person. It’s very repetitive work.

After a while, you really feel like your brain cells are starting to get a little moldy and I knew that that was just not for me. That’s what really cemented the idea of being an academic. Here’s a question nobody is solving. Go, solve it. And I love teaching. You can see the bulb go off when somebody finally understands a concept you are teaching and it’s extremely satisfying.

Did your mother get to see your success?

Yes, she’s very proud. She’s delighted, and I owe a lot to my mom because she was the one who recognized that these opportunities were not given to her and they were important to me in charging and charting my life. The thing about my mom is that she’s an infinitely curious person. She’s never stopped learning even though she did not have formal educational opportunities, That curiosity is infectious if you catch the bug and I owe that to her. Both my parents are still alive. They live in Istanbul, and they watch me from afar, but they’re delighted.

What do you see in store for the Simon Business School over the next few years?

Well, we’ve made some really good headway on our strategic plan. We’ll continue to invest in those four pillars and the university itself is going through a change. We have a new provost who came from Northwestern University, and our president had been a dean at Northwestern University as well. There are some exciting changes ahead. And what I really love about this place is that I have been asked to contribute at many levels in meaningful discussions about the university’s future. I sit on committees and work as an advisor so I’m getting a deeper understanding of an integrated university system, especially one with a very large medical center.

I’m delighted to be at Simon. I really am, and I want to see this strategic plan that we’ve put together through. And really, you know, I always think of my role as a person carrying an Olympic torch and handing it to the next administration. I hope that it shines brighter and bigger by the time I hand it over. That’s really my goal. I really want Simon to continue to be this intellectual powerhouse that provides very rigorous education to a very diverse community of learners.

