Rochester strip club implements new security measures, reduced hours after nearby shooting

The Barrel of Dolls, a city strip club that has been the focus of neighborhood complaints, has agreed to new hours and additional security after a nearby shooting incident.

The club owner, Adam Civalier, and city officials this month settled on an agreement that temporarily reduces the hours at the Barrel of Dolls and provides security in its parking lot.

No one was injured in the recent shooting, which happened on Nov. 19 around 2 a.m., according to Rochester police. In its aftermath, the club owner agreed to close the Barrel of Dolls for nearly a week.

According to police, security at the club escorted a group out and a fight broke out on the sidewalk. Club security stepped in and separated the men; some of the people then headed to the parking lot.

There, someone fired a gun several times and more shots were fired in front of the Barrel as cars sped off.

Afterward "we brought (the owner) in and said there's got to be some changes," said City Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley.

"I will give him credit that he immediately sat down with us and immediately volunteered to do the one-week period of closure," she said.

New rules at the Barrel of Dolls in Rochester NY

Under the agreement with the city and the club, the Barrel of Dolls will:

Close at 11:30 p.m. for the remainder of 2023. (Its closing time has been 2 a.m.)

Close at midnight the first two months of 2024 and 1 a.m. the following three months.

Add security to the parking lot to try to head off issues that might arise outside of the club.

Meet with city officials again in the spring to see whether the additional security or hourly changes have been successful.

David Halbstein lives near the club. He said it has grown to be more of a nuisance in recent years.

"I am very very much in favor of free-market capitalism," he said. "I have no objection to him running a strip club. He can do what he wants. But the place has just gotten worse and worse and worse."

The club, built on the site of a former grocery store, was in the neighborhood before Halbstein moved in 13 years ago. Then, he said, it was largely a bar favored by bikers and the only problem was patrons "revving their engines in the middle of the night."

Halbstein said he wishes city officials could find a way to "incentivize (the club) to move to a commercial area."

The Barrel of Dolls is in an area that permits the club through the zoning code.

"The bar is legally there and has a legal right to be there," Kingsley said. Problems connected to the club have not been so plentiful to push for a shutdown, she said. "It's not a scene of repeated violence. It's not a place where the owner isn't trying."

The reduced hours and the extra security will be a "financial hit" for Civalier, she said.

"In six months we'll sit down and see how things are doing and decide from there if there need to be any further restrictions," she said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Barrel of Dolls strip club in Rochester NY reduces hours after shooting