Rochester ‘Teddy Bear Trots’ through Park Avenue

TechCrunch

Etsy today launched “Gift Mode,” an AI-powered feature designed to match you with tailored gift ideas based on specific preferences. Gift Mode is essentially an online quiz that asks about who you’re shopping for (sibling, parent, child), the occasion (birthday, anniversary, get well), and the recipient’s interests. It then generates a series of gift guides inspired by your choices, pulling options from the over 100 million items listed on the platform.