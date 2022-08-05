Rochester teen arrested for allegedly driving drunk, sex assaults warrants

Aug. 5—ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old male from Rochester was arrested early Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, for allegedly driving drunk, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

The juvenile was pulled over around 12:22 a.m. Friday for allegedly speeding along Broadway Avenue near 16th Street Southwest.

Law enforcement discovered the juvenile had a warrant out for fourth- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. During the stop, law enforcement noticed a strong odor of alcohol and several indicators of impairment.

The teen was arrested and a preliminary alcohol breath test showed his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Law enforcement sat with the juvenile until his court date Friday morning after law enforcement could not find a secured detention center in which to place him.

A harassment restraining order from a previous case was also served on the teen.