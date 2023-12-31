Rochester teen killed in Dakota County crash Friday

Dec. 31—HAMPTON, Minn. — A Rochester teen was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Dakota County Friday.

Ruweyda Fowsi Said, 18, was killed in the crash, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Said was one of the three drivers involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver and two people were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 on County Highway 47 and 210th Street about two miles northeast of Hampton, Minnesota in Vermillion Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Dakota County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of the cause of the crash.