Rochester teen killed in southern Dakota County crash

A Rochester teen has died in a multivehicle collision in southern Dakota County.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Ruweyda Fowsi Said, 18, was killed shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in the crash on Northfield Boulevard near 210th Street East in Vermillion Township.

Citing the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, KSTP-TV said the head-on collision involved three vehicles.

Said, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle were hospitalized as was one of the other drivers.

Other details about the collision weren’t immediately available. KSTP said the Minnesota State Patrol is handling the investigation.

