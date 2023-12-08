Rochester teen stabbed by adult Thursday night

Dec. 8—ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old male in the neck and thigh on Thursday, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Benjamin Patter, of Waltham, Minnesota, turned himself in to police following an altercation between himself and the teenager over Patter's apparent dislike of the teenager.

The boy was taken to the hospital by a family member. The stab wounds on the teen's neck and thigh appeared to be superficial and non-life threatening.

The 15-year-old is dating a 14-year-old girl that Patter is close with. Moilanen described Patter as a father figure to the girl.

At one point on Thursday, the male teen sent a photo of Patter's residence to his girlfriend which upset Patter.

Patter then went over to the teen's residence to fight him, according to Moilanen. Witnesses disagree on who threw the first punch but said at one point Patter took out a pocket knife and stabbed the 15-year-old.

Police have recommended charges against Patter.