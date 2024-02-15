A Rochester teen went missing 15 years ago. Where is Domonique Holley-Grisham?

Mozell Jones-Grisham sits alone in the lobby of the Embassy Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive in Concord, North Carolina, where she works and lives. Mozell Jones-Grisham's son Domonique Holley-Grisham disappeared from his family home in Rochester in February of 2009.

This week marks 15 years since the disappearance of Domonique Holley-Grisham of Rochester. The 16-year-old walked out of his home on Champlain Street on Feb. 12, 2009, never to be seen again.

His mother, Mozell Jones-Grisham, says she will not rest until she gets answers in her son’s case.

Last year, USA TODAY highlighted Domonique’s story in a national investigation into disparities in missing children’s cases. Its findings showed that missing Black children, like Domonique, are disproportionately classified as runaways compared to their white counterparts.

This age-progressed image shows what Domonique Holley-Grisham might look like at age 23

The Rochester Police Department said race did not play a factor in his disappearance investigation, but Mozell says she feels her son’s case would have been handled differently if he were white.

“They just labeled him as a runaway, as, ‘Oh, he’s all right,’ or ‘He’ll be back,’ or ‘He’s just blowing off steam,’” Mozell told USA TODAY. “When as a mother, in my gut, I think something happened to my son.”

Jones-Grisham is now living in North Carolina, but she continues to hold onto hope that her son’s case will be solved. On this 15th anniversary, she planned to release balloons with her loved ones in Domonique’s honor.

Jaquan Holley-Grisham and his mother, Mozell Jones-Grisham hold a homemade poster inside Mozell’s room at the Embassy Suites in Concord, North Carolina. Mozell Jones-Grisham's son Domonique Holley-Grisham disappeared from his family home in Rochester in 2009. The teen was home with his youngest brother and his mother’s best friend when he received a phone call. After picking up the phone, Domonique walked out of his house never to be seen again.

The WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons Network will be hosting a peaceful protest for Monroe County's missing and unidentified persons on Feb. 26. The protest will run from 9-11 a.m., starting at the Public Safety Building and then marching to the Mayor's office.

This is an ongoing story, if you have any information on the disappearance of Domonique Holley-Grisham please email MDScott@gannett.com and rlbell@gannett.com.

This story includes reporting from Gina Barton, Madison Scott and Tami Abdollah of USA TODAY.

Flyer for the upcoming WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons Network peaceful protest.

