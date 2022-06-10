Rochester Township Police Department investigating several incidents of possible child luring

The Rochester Township Police Department in Beaver County said it is investigating incidents of possible child luring over the last several weeks.

Police said the incidents involve what is described as an elderly woman with gray hair driving a dark-colored SUV or a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The department is asking that if you see any vehicle matching those descriptions and “acting in a strange manner” to call the police immediately at 911. It said if the vehicle has already left the area to call the non-emergency number at 724-774-7278.

We have been investigating several incidents of possible child luring that have happened over the last several weeks... Posted by Rochester Township Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

