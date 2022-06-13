.

ROCHESTER TWP. − Township police are investigating several incidents of possible child luring over the last several weeks in the community.

Police said the incidents revolve around a reported elderly female with gray hair who has been seen driving a dark-colored SUV or a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Police are asking the public if they observe any vehicles matching this description and acting in a strange manner, to call police immediately and give a direction of travel and license plate number if possible.

The public can call 911 or the police non-emergency number at 724-774-7278.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Rochester Twp. Police investigating possible child luring incidents