Rochester vigilante says police knew a year ago about deputy now charged with sex crime

Nov. 6—ROCHESTER — Law enforcement knew a year ago that an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy was trying to lure children for sex, a local vigilante who hunts and confronts child predators says.

Mathew Richard Adamson, an 18-year veteran deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, currently faces three felonies after he was caught in an

undercover sting conducted by Rochester and state investigators earlier this month, as he tried to meet up with someone he thought was a teenage girl.

The arrest and charges seem to validate concerns expressed by Chase Johnston, a local vigilante who is known for online video recordings in which he confronts alleged sex offenders. Johnston said he reported Adamson to both the sheriff's office and the Rochester Police Department for similar behavior that he discovered last year.

"I reported this over a year ago and it's concerning that they never followed up," Johnston said. "They didn't take me seriously and now I'm facing prison time for trying to expose these people." Johnston is awaiting charges related to one of his broadcasted stings.

RPD investigated Adamson after Johnston's report, department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said. She did not respond to questions about the investigation.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to questions regarding Johnston's allegations last year against Adamson.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem's office policy is that all reported

sex crimes be sent to his office for review for any charging decisions.

A county attorney spokeswoman said her office has not until now received a report alleging any criminal sexual conduct by Adamson.

Grayson said the report last year was "not sent to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office because it did not meet the burden of proof for prosecution."

Ostrem has recused himself from Adamson's case, which is standard practice for charges involving local law officers. A Mower County assistant county attorney has been assigned as a special prosecutor.

A public data request into any incidents regarding Adamson is currently pending with the police records department.

Johnston shared screenshots of two conversations he had with Adamson on the social media application Whisper, an anonymous messaging app. In the conversations, Johnston posed as a 13- or 14-year-old girl.

Adamson had made a public post on the app offering to buy alcohol for anyone under 21 years old in Rochester in exchange for "services," and in another post offered to meet up with women. Johnston responded to the messages, and Adamson suggested performing sexual acts, and offered to meet at a Rochester Target. Adamson sent a picture of himself in one of the chats. When he saw the image, Johnston said, he was shocked and in disbelief.

"The second I saw that picture. I knew exactly who he was," Johnston said. "I knew his name.

"He was such a nice guy when I knew him from the jail back in the day," he said.

Johnston and Adamson never ended up meeting. Johnston reported what he had found to law enforcement, and from his perspective, nothing appeared to come of it until Nov. 2, 2023. That was when Adamson was arrested as he tried to meet someone he thought was a teenage girl at a Rochester shopping center. His arrest was part of a joint investigation by RPD and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension earlier this month.

Adamson has been employed by the sheriff's office since 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked as a police officer in St. Charles from 2003 to 2007 and was a Rochester Public Schools substitute teacher from 2003 to 2005.

He has been placed on administrative leave, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Capt. Tim Parkin.

Johnston has been known to local law enforcement for some time, having a string of assault, theft and drunk driving charges over the years, but it wasn't until last year that he began contacting police himself

as a YouTube child predator vigilante.

Since Johnston began his attempted stings, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged him in two separate cases. A sexual assault charge related to one of Johnston's stings was eventually dismissed as part of a deal in which Johnston

pleaded guilty to a lesser, non-sex crime charge.

He is still facing a felony stalking charge.

"Mr. Johnston's aggressive nature is also very problematic. For the safety of all parties, RPD strongly discourages confrontational practices like the ones used in the videos," according to a joint statement from RPD and the Olmsted County Attorney's Office last year.

Adamson is one of two law enforcement officials currently charged in Olmsted County with a sex crime against a child.

Former Rochester police officer Timothy Robert Morgenstern, 23, of Rochester, is

charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving contact, and using minors in a sexual performance,

all felonies. The charges also mention his position of authority over the victim.

Morgenstern is accused of grooming a juvenile female and raping her after meeting her as a coach at John Marshall High School in 2022, according to the criminal complaint.