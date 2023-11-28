Rochester winters call to D&C's new weather, climate and lake issues reporter, Steve Howe

Steve Howe is an experienced journalist and the new climate, weather and lakes reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle.

Have you noticed a change in Rochester winters over your lifetime? I’d like to hear from you in my new role as the Democrat and Chronicle’s weather, climate crisis and lakes issues reporter.

I am not new to Rochester, however. Just returning!

As a first-year student at Rochester Institute of Technology many years ago, I made the crucial mistake of scheduling a morning math class during winter quarter. I have crystalline memories of trudging down the Quarter Mile to its absolute end for my sole class at 8 a.m. on Fridays.

The tundra-like conditions, even for this cold-weather lover, remain fixed in my memory. Rochester still has cold winters, and I’m preparing myself accordingly.

How cold this year's winter will be remains to be seen. But the data show, surprisingly, that they’re not as cold — on average — as they used to be:

The average Rochester winter temperature has warmed 4.5 degrees since 1970 , according to data compiled by Climate Central.

The average temperature in December, January and February remains below 30 degrees , but is trending warmer.

The warming trend aligns with national data showing winter as the fastest warming season in most U.S. metros, including Rochester and Buffalo.

While I have lived and worked in various places and climates since college (Cortland, Salt Lake City and Utica among them), I had always felt compelled to make my way back here. When I got the chance to join the staff at the D&C, where I interned and freelanced in college, I was eager for the opportunity.

After I announced my new job on social media, I received a message from a friend and former boss.

“This place seems to have a hold on people,” she said.

If there is one single topic that connects, and often unites, us all — it would be weather. Starting in the winter only makes that more exciting.

As for the climate crisis part of the role, there may be no topic of greater consequence over the coming decades than our shifting climate. I feel that responsibility in the work I do.

Everyone will feel some impact, and everyone is a part of the story. I hope you will share your insights and news tips with me at showe@gannett.com.

As I sat in the downtown D&C offices Monday overlooking Parcel 5, city employees were wrappping the trees in holiday lights.

And I found myself invigorated by a return to Rochester! I look forward to talking about the weather, Lake Ontario and climate with you. Please reach out.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and as a native upstate New Yorker thinks fall is the best season. Have any insight into changing winter weather? Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

Ideas? Questions?: Contact Steve

