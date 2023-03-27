Rochester woman abducted with 4-year-old son says she 'was in fear for my life.' What we know now

According to City Court documents, the Rochester woman who was abducted with her 4-year-old son on Saturday, sparking an Amber Alert, told police that she had left her home the week before to escape her husband, who had threatened to kill her.

Daniel Ponder, 24, of Rochester, has been charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all of which are felonies. He has also been charged with two misdemeanors: endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree reckless endangerment.

After a brief foot chase, Ponder was apprehended on Saturday night and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sunday morning in City Court. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $75,000 insurance bail bond, or $150,000 partially security bond, according to City Court records.

Jessica Sanchez-Reyes, 23, and her four-year-old son were abducted from a Fulton Avenue residence early Saturday morning following an altercation at the home. Sanchez-Reyes and her son were found on Saturday afternoon.

According to court documents, Ponder, who is married to Sanchez-Reyes but is not the boy's biological father, forcibly entered the Fulton Avenue residence with several people and chased a man out of the apartment.

Sanchez-Reyes was repeatedly punched in the face by Ponder and then forced, along with her son, into a car at gunpoint, according to court documents. While driving away from the scene and on Lake Avenue, Ponder and a second man in the car are both accused of firing several shots at the man who fled the apartment, according to City Court records.

Court papers also allege that while driving, Ponder was speeding, ran a red light, and crashed into another car before abandoning the vehicle. The group walked Sanchez-Reyes and her son back to the family's home, where Ponder allegedly beat his wife again.

Story continues

The boy was taken by another adult to a home on Reynolds Street, where he was later found by the police. Sanchez-Reyes told the police that Ponder released her once the boy was safely recovered.

Sanchez-Reyes stated that she took her son to her friend's apartment on Friday night because she "was in fear for my life." She told the police that her husband is paranoid, believes she is involved with another man, is physically abusive, and threatened to slit her throat, according to City Court documents.

Ponder is scheduled to return to City Court on Thursday morning.

I

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester woman abducted with son says she 'was in fear for my life'