Rochester woman accused of tampering with witnesses in sex assault case

Dec. 27—ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman is facing a charge of felony witness tampering related to a recent case in Olmsted County.

Kristi Noel Ebner, 40, made her first appearance in court on a charge of first-degree tampering with a witness Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Ebner is the girlfriend of Eric Kelly Danielson, Jr., 31, of Rochester.

Danielson faces multiple felony charges for assaulting a 14-year-old on Dec. 15, 2023 at a motel in south Rochester.

When the boyfriend of the 14-year-old girl apparently confronted Danielson and Ebner about the assault, Ebner claimed she would kill herself if she went forward with the case against Danielson, court documents allege.

Ebner's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024.