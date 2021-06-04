Rochester woman among methamphetamine traffickers sentenced in federal court

Jun. 4—Four Minnesotans who were members of a trafficking ring that brought drugs from the southwestern U.S. to Minnesota were sentenced in federal court Thursday to prison.

Brandon Earl Swanson, 41, of Crystal, was sentenced to 144 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Jared William Merta, 40, of Montrose, was sentenced to 170 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Wayde Salem Salwei, 46, of Minnetonka, was sentenced to 132 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Katherine Byrd Campbell, 33, of Rochester, was sentenced to time served and five years of supervised release.

Two other co-defendants, Lucas Jay Madison and Mark Oren Schorn, were previously sentenced by Judge Eric C. Tostrud to 235 and 180 months in prison, respectively.

On April 14, 2020, law enforcement stopped Madison and Campbell near Faribault as they traveled back from Phoenix. A search of the vehicle found approximately 23 pounds of meth in a backpack, which was intended for delivery to multiple people in the Twin Cities and the surrounding area.

On the same day, law enforcement conducted multiple search warrants, including Merta's and Schorn's apartments in Montrose, Madison's apartment in St. Paul, and Madison's car-detailing business in Bloomington.

As a result of these searches, law enforcement agents recovered more than $100,000 in U.S. currency, more than 780 grams of methamphetamine, three handguns, multiple digital scales, THC cartridges, multiple cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

The case was the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force, the Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force, the Southeast Minnesota Gang and Drug Task Force, the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the Rice County Sheriff's Office, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Edina Police Department.