Rochester woman charged with arson

Jun. 14—A 35-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly set a pile of clothes on fire and broke a mirror with a baseball bat.

Angela Spears, 35, was charged Monday morning in Olmsted County District Court with felony first-degree arson.

Rochester police were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a condominium in the 600 block of Northern Hills Drive Northeast. By the time officers arrived, a fire in the home had been put out by the home's occupants using a fire extinguisher, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers learned that Spears, who was trespassing and not supposed to be at the home, allegedly put a pile of clothing on a bed and lit it on fire after she was asked to leave. She is also alleged to have used a bat to smash a bathroom mirror. She was still inside the condo when officers arrived, Moilanen said.

She was evaluated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance workers after complaining about her nose and eyes. Once medically cleared, she was taken to the jail. An estimate to how much damage the fire caused was not available Monday morning.