Rochester woman charged with assaulting friend and crashing car while drunk

Apr. 25—ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Rochester woman is facing several charges related to a late night drunk fiasco where she attacked her friend, crashed a vehicle into several cars and threatened the family of a responding police officer, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Brittany Fawn Breaker was released on her own recognizance following an April 21, 2023, hearing where District Judge Lisa Hayne barred her from using alcohol and controlled substances or enter establishments that serve alcohol.

She is charged with failing to stop following a traffic collision where there was demonstrable bodily harm, a felony, and gross misdemeanor charges of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more and third-degree driving while impaired. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of collision with an unattended vehicle, fifth-degree assault and driving after revocation.

She is scheduled to appear in court April 26, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department stopped Breaker while she was driving her friend's car during the early morning hours of April 20, 2023, in northwest Rochester.

One of Breaker's friends told police that Breaker and another woman had been in the vehicle with her when Breaker jump over the seat and bit her in the face. The friend reported that she had to hit Breaker in order for Breaker to let go of her cheek.

Breaker then crashed the car into multiple other vehicles before fleeing the scene. Officers noted injuries to the friend's face and her knee following Breaker's attack and subsequent drunk driving.

Officers noted a very strong odor on Breaker's breath following her traffic stop and that she was confused about where she was.

"(Breaker) stated on multiple occasions that she was highly intoxicated and knew she shouldn't have been driving," part of the complaint reads.

Story continues

She submitted to a preliminary breath test which indicated she had a blood alcohol concentration of .233. She declined to take a field sobriety test.

"I know I'm drunk," the woman told police. "I don't want to make myself look stupid out here."

While en route to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, she began to kick and punch the squad car's Plexiglas while also yelling obscenities.

After an officer tried to read her the Miranda Warning, she reportedly screamed and obscenity at the officer then added, "I hope you, your wife and kids all die."

Two vehicle owners reported moderate damage to their car's following Breaker's Rochester drive.