Rochester woman charged with felony mail theft

Aug. 16—ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester woman is facing four felony counts of mail theft after she allegedly stole packages from a Rochester apartment building, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Ashlynn Nicole Newmann was summoned to appear before District Judge Lisa Hayne on Oct. 13, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Newmann stole two packages, one containing a quilt and the other containing a mattress, from the lobby of Rochester apartment complex July 31, 2021.

Video surveillance shows Newmann entering the building, opening the package containing the quilt, bringing it to her car and leaving. As she left, she hit a U-Haul truck.

She returned to the building to grab the other package, which she pushed to her car and "struggled to get the box into her car."

She then left the parking lot in a red 1997 Ford Escort with Iowa plates.