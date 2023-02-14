Rochester woman charged for running over boyfriend with car following argument

Feb. 13—ROCHESTER — A 38-year-old Rochester woman is accused of running over her boyfriend with her vehicle last week following a verbal argument at her residence, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Jolene Krista Schultz appeared before District Judge Lisa Hayne on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for two felony counts of second-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Schultz was released on her own recognizance and ordered to abstain from illegal drugs, alcohol and from contacting the victim. Hayne also barred Schultz from possessing dangerous weapons, including firearms.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schultz and the man got into a verbal altercation in her Rochester apartment Feb. 9, 2023, causing the man to leave and wait in the parking lot for a ride.

Schultz then drove her vehicle into the parking lot and "gunned" her car towards the man, running over the lower half of his body, the man told officers with the Rochester Police Department.

She then got out of her vehicle and proceeded to punch him several times with a closed fist before driving away.

Officers noted several injuries to the man that were consistent with his statement. He was transported to a medical facility and was diagnosed with a broken ankle as a result of the assault.

Schultz was located and arrested the next day. She admitted to police that she hit the man with her vehicle and punched him afterwards.