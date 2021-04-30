Rochester woman could face charges after 3 children left in car for hours

Apr. 30—Three children were hospitalized Wednesday evening after police found them in a car at the city-county government center.

The three children, ages 1, 3 and 4, are believed to have been left in the car for at least 2 1/2 hours before being discovered by police shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said a car alarm alerted officers to a potential issue. When the children were found, they were "soaking wet with sweat from the heat" and the 4-year-old child was very lethargic, according to Moilanen.

The children were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation and then released to social services.

Law enforcement learned that the children's mother, identified by police as 29-year-old Dectrini Boldien, was at the government center that day for a court hearing. At the hearing, Boldien was taken into custody just before 3 p.m.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said Boldien was asked at least twice by detention deputies where her children were and she said they were being taken care of in the Twin Cities.

Boldien may be charged with neglect or endangerment of a child in connection to the incident.

Kids and Car Safety, a national nonprofit that educates and tracks the death of children who die in hot cars, reported that the first hot- car child death of 2021 occurred on Sunday, April 25, in North Carolina. The nonprofit reported that preliminary findings of an autopsy done on the 5-month-old baby determined that she died of environmental hypothermia.