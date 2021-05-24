Rochester woman could face DUI, felony assault charges

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

May 24—A Rochester woman could face a felony charge after she allegedly kicked an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop early Saturday.

The woman, identified as 38-year-old Sarah Drysdale, was being arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol while driving when she kicked a deputy in the right forearm and shoulder, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.

A deputy on patrol about 2:10 a.m. Saturday saw a 2021 Jeep Cherokee turn into the oncoming lane of traffic on 19th Street Northwest from West Circle Drive. The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Drysdale, then drove over a median to get into the right lanes of traffic. The deputy caught up with Drysdale and stopped the vehicle on the southbound U.S. Highway 52 ramp at U.S. Highway 14, according to Behrns.

When a deputy went to place handcuffs on Drysdale, Behrns said she tried to fight and run away. In the ensuing struggle, she kicked a female deputy in the forearm and right shoulder.

Drysdale was arrested on suspicion of third-degree DWI refusal to test, fourth-degree DUI and felony fourth-degree assault.

