Rochester woman fights to get back $8K seized in raid; she was not charged, no drugs found

In October 2020, Rochester police raided the West Main Street apartment of Cristal Starling and her then-boyfriend, who was suspected of dealing drugs.

No drugs were found, but police seized $8,040 in currency that Starling says was hers. Her boyfriend was arrested based on drugs found at another home, but he was later acquitted of the charges.

Starling has been trying to get her money back since the acquittal. She's still trying.

The nonprofit Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm, plans an appeal to a federal court, seeking to reverse a judge's decision that federal and local police can keep Starling's money. Starling's case, Institute attorneys say, is typical of many forfeiture cases in the country: The money is not an overwhelming amount and the administrative process so convoluted that people who lose their money simply give up.

"This is very common where it’s a small amount of money," said Institute attorney Seth Young. "You don’t hire a lawyer and the maze of forfeiture procedures trips up a person who represents themselves and the person ends up losing their money."

Starling tried, without the aid of a lawyer, to chase down her seized money. She also lost use of two cars, which were also taken then later returned. She had to pay for a rental car during those weeks, she said.

Starling said that the money was rightfully hers to begin with, but she felt sure the acquittal of her ex-boyfriend would trigger the return of the $8,040.

Cristal Starling

"After trial I tried to get my money back," she said. "They sent me through this whole process of trying to get it through the courts and I still did not get it."

Court papers show that federal prosecutors maintained that Starling missed deadlines for the administrative filing of claims for the return of the seized money, and that her claim was first made three months after a default awarded the money to the government. Starling said she was on vacation, and records supported this claim, at a time when the government said it gave "direct notice."

Story continues

A federal judge upheld the decision by authorities to keep Starling's money, which is typically then divided among police agencies.

The federal appellate court for New York often supports decisions such as that made to affirm the seizure, according to Institute for Justice lawyers. The attorneys had been trying to find a case worthy of appeal, but that hunt was difficult because many people don't challenge the seizure to the extent of Starling, who filed claims and legal action.

"This is sort of the typical case," said Institute attorney Rob Johnson. "Cristal got farther in the fight than virtually anyone, which is why I was able to find her."

Oftentimes, the attorneys said, federal prosecutors offer a return of half of the money, and Starling said that happened with her case, even after the default decision allowed authorities to keep all of the funds.

"My question to them was if I had already lost all rights to the full amount of currency .. and it's already in default, why would you be offering half of it back," Starling said.

The Institute has forfeiture data for 21 states, and the median currency forfeiture is $1,276 — making most people unwilling to pay for a lawyer, Institute lawyers say.

If local or state police use the federal forfeiture process, by turning over currency or property to federal law enforcement, the local or state agencies can see an 80% return. Some states, including New York, have laws that provide fewer obstacles to people seeking the return of seized money or property, Institute lawyers say.

Should the appeal be successful, Starling's bid to get her money back would return to federal court in Rochester for reconsideration. There, Institute lawyers say, she could argue why she should get the money, and not, instead, be waylaid by administrative deadlines.

"The system is extremely complex and confusing," said Institute lawyer Young. "It's really hard to navigate even for lawyers. ... They get tripped up by the procedures and they miss a deadline in these super strict rules.

"Oftentimes the merits of these cases are never heard," he said.

Starling said her reasons for seeing her money returned are simple.

"I wasn't charged with anything," she said.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

Opinion: Civil asset forfeiture: I'm a grandmother, not a drug lord. Why can police take my property?

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester woman fighting to get back $8,000 seized in raid