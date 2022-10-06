Rochester woman gets 7½ to 15 years in NH prison for child abuse

DOVER — A Rochester woman was sentenced to 7½ to 15 years in prison Wednesday in Strafford County Superior Court after being covicted for a child abuse case from 2019.

Erin Warren, 36, was sentenced for one charge of first degree assault and one charge of second degree assault on a victim under the age of 13.

She had been convicted of these charges on May 19, following a jury trial.

Judge Mark Howard sentenced Warren to 7½ to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison on the first degree assault charge. The judge also sentenced Warren to 5 to 10 years in state prison on the second degree assault charge, which will be suspended for 10 years following her release from prison.

In Rochester: Owner casts blame after fire at Moe's Italian Sandwiches

Warren was indicted in April 2019 on charges alleging she tied up a 6-year-old child and forced the child to eat vomit.

According to court documents, Warren, 32, was charged with multiple counts of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The abuse allegedly took place between Dec. 24, 2017 and July 17, 2018, according to court documents. At the time, prosecutors said, Warren knowingly caused injury to the child when she bound the child's legs and arms for prolonged periods of time, causing injury.

Warren was convicted of failing to seek medical attention for a wound on the child’s head, which resulted in a severe infection and/or scarring.

At the time, Rochester police said the child was placed in foster care by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families when the investigation started in July 2018.

In Rochester: Sports bar, restaurant and billiards hall coming to city

Reporting child abuse

New Hampshire law "requires any person who suspects a child under age 18 has been abused or neglected" to report it. See details at dhhs.nh.gov/report-concern/report-child-abuse

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Erin Warren of Rochester NH sentenced for child abuse