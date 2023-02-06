Rochester woman gets time served for cutting man's genitals and punching cop

Feb. 6—ROCHESTER — A 50-year-old Rochester woman's charges related to cutting a man's genitals and attacking a police officer will eventually be dismissed if she complies with her with her probation, according to Olmsted County District Court documents.

Cristina Garza Hennessey, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault as apart of a plea deal that dismissed a felony charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and a gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process.

District Judge Debra Jacobson sentenced her to a stay of adjudication for her charges, meaning that if Hennessey complies with her probation, her charges will eventually be dismissed.

Jacobson ordered Hennessey to undergo domestic abuse counseling and chemical dependency treatment as part of her three-year probation. Hennessey was also ordered to spend four days in jail but was given four days credit for time served.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department responded to a domestic assault call around 9:51 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022, at a residence in northwest Rochester.

Police found a man at the residence who said an intoxicated Hennessey threatened to cut off his testicles and lunged at him. Hennessey then left the residence in her vehicle.

Law enforcement observed a cut on the man's scrotum.

While law enforcement was talking with the man, Hennessey came home and began to cry, scream and yell at officers who asked her to get out of the vehicle. She resisted officers attempting to remove her from the vehicle and said she wanted to go to prison.

When police offered to take her to jail, she agreed to exit the vehicle. As she exited the vehicle, she rushed at an officer and punched the officer in the face.

"Officers then arrested Ms. Hennessey by taking her to the ground where she continued to resist by pinning her arm under her body and extended her arms out under officers," reads part of the complaint.