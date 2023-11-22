Rochester woman given 10 days in prison for role in Jan. 6 capitol riot

Nov. 21—WASHINGTON — A 41-year-old Rochester woman was sentenced to 10 days in prison for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Victoria Charity White pleaded guilty earlier this year

in federal court to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. She will be on 25 months of supervised release and 90 days of home detention once she is released.

According to court documents:

White joined the mob that had converged on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, following a rally.

White was seen in open-source video arguing with rioters who were attempting to break the glass doors of an entrance. White then pushed her way toward the tunnel entrance, where a squad of Metropolitan Police officers were preventing rioters from entering the building. As the mob chanted, "pull the cops out!" White raised her fist and cheered as the rioters forced a large flagpole into the entryway where the officers stood guard.

White pushed her way closer to the entrance, where she helped to hoist up another rioter who proceeded to assault officers. White was seen pointing and cheering as the rioter swung from the top of the entryway and kicked officers.

At about 4:05 p.m., White made her way to the lower West Terrace entrance. After losing her red cap and black coat in the chaos, she grabbed an officer standing on a ledge. Officers pushed White back with their riot shields and fended her off with a baton. White then grabbed one of the shields and blocked the baton with her hand. Minutes later, officers apprehended White, and she was escorted out of the Capitol building.

FBI agents arrested White on March 8, 2021, in Rochester.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota also assisted.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Washington and Minneapolis Field Offices.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021,

more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol,

including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.