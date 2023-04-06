Rochester woman loses $20k following scam involving federal agencies

Apr. 6—ROCHESTER — A 65-year-old woman is out $20,000 after a complex scam involving a pop-up notification.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Rochester woman logged onto her computer and received a pop-up notification telling her to contact Microsoft support, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

The woman called the number and spoke with a woman who told her suspicious activity was happening on her computer and her IP address was compromised. The Rochester woman was told to contact the Federal Trade Commission.

The supposed FTC representative told the woman her financial information had been compromised and several bank accounts were opened using her information. She was also told that someone in Texas was using her IP address to look at child pornography and illegally gamble.

"She was advised that she was involved in an international money laundering scheme," Moilanen said, "and that her money needs to be protected."

The woman was told to wire money, which she refused. She said she'd take money out of her bank and hold it at her house. The person told her police would "come and arrest her if she did that because they would think she was a suspect in the international money laundering scheme," Moilanen said.

Instead, she withdrew $20,000 in cash and mailed it to an address in Florida. The Rochester woman was told the FBI would reach out to her.

She received a phone call from a supposed FBI agent, who wanted her to stay on the phone with him all night so he could monitor the activity on the phone. That's when the woman realized this might be a scam.

"The common theme for these scams is they try to instill fear and anxiety that you're going to lose all your money, all your savings. And then they instill fear that you're going to be arrested and that you shouldn't involve the police," Moilanen said. "If they ever say you shouldn't involve the police, that should be a red flag."

If there are ever concerns that you might be involved in a possible scam, Moilanen said to call Rochester Police, or ask a family member or loved one.

"If you're sending money or gift cards to some other address in some other part of the country or the world ... agencies just aren't going to have you do that," Moilanen said. "The IRS isn't going to have you do that. The Federal Trade Commission is not going to have you do that."