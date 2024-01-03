Rochester woman pleads to assaulting friend and crashing car while drunk

Jan. 2—ROCHESTER — A 33-year-old Rochester woman pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, to charges alleging she attacked a friend and crashed the friend's car.

Brittany Fawn Breaker pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of collision with an unattended vehicle and fifth-degree assault.

Breaker received two years of probation for the gross misdemeanor and one year concurrent of probation for each misdemeanor conviction.

Breaker avoided a felony conviction failing to stop following a traffic collision where there was demonstrable bodily harm. A gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree driving while impaired was also dismissed along with another misdemeanor count of collision with an unattended vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint:

In the early morning hours of April 20, 2023, officers with the Rochester Police Department stopped Breaker while she was driving her friend's car in northwest Rochester.

One of Breaker's friends told police that Breaker and another woman had been in the vehicle with her when Breaker jumped over the seat and bit her in the face. The friend reported that she had to hit Breaker in order for Breaker to let go of her cheek.

Breaker then crashed the car into multiple other vehicles before fleeing the scene, according to court documents. Officers noted injuries to the friend's face and her knee following the incident.

Breaker's preliminary breath test indicated she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.233.

While en route to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, she began to kick and punch the squad car's Plexiglas while also yelling obscenities.