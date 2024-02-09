Rochester woman retrieves 8K seized by police after lengthy court fight

More than three years after Rochester police seized $8,040 from Cristal Starling, her money has been returned.

It has taken a circuitous court fight, with a federal appellate court ruling that kept the case alive, but Starling continued to fight throughout with the help of the nonprofit Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm.

"A lot of people are fearful of the law because they don't know their rights," Starling, a Rochester resident, said this week. "They don’t educate themselves. They don’t do research.

"Honestly, I've been saying this from the beginning. It wasn’t about me. It's about other people and how these things can continually affect people like me."

In October 2020, Rochester police raided the West Main Street apartment of Starling and her then-boyfriend. No drugs were found, but police seized the $8,040 in currency.

Her boyfriend was arrested based on drugs found at another location. He was acquitted, and Starling pushed for the return of the cash, which she said was hers and had no connection to any illegal activity.

"I had nothing to hide," Starling said. "I was willing for them to open up a whole cam of worms for me because I have nothing to hide."

Few pursue cash return

According to lawyers with the Institute for Justice, many people who lose small amounts to civil forfeiture by police don't push to get the money returned, even if there is clear evidence that the cash or other property had no connections to crime.

"I think the government knows that for a lot of people who have had a relatively small amount of money seized from them, it's simply not worth it to find lawyers," said Paul Sherman, a senior attorney with the Institute.

"One of the things we see again and again is that the government is happy to hold onto peoples' money until they have lawyers."

After her former boyfriend's acquittal, Starling sought the return of the money, but fell into what Institute lawyers say is an administrative maze. Though Congress created laws for the return of money in such cases, the process can be burdensome and unreliable, Institute lawyers say.

"This is a major nationwide problem, not just that the government seizes too much money under civil forfeiture but that it tries to wriggle out of the remedies that Congress has written to protect victims of forfeiture abuse," Sherman said.

Refusing half the cash

Starling tried to navigate the return of her money through the Justice Department and other channels and was once told half could be returned to her. She took that as an admission that the money was rightfully hers and refused the offer.

"Their goal was to try and keep it even if they couldn't keep it all," Starling said.

A federal judge once ruled that Starling missed a deadline seeking the return of the money — Starling said she was on vacation and missed the letter with the information — but last year a federal appellate court overturned that decision.

That meant Starling could argue in court for the first time why the money was rightfully hers. Instead of allowing that argument to go forward, the Drug Enforcement Administration, which had possession of the cash, recently decided to return the $8,040 to Starling.

If local or state police use the federal forfeiture process, by turning over currency or property to federal law enforcement, the local or state agencies can see an 80% return. Some states, including New York, have laws that provide fewer obstacles to people seeking the return of seized money or property, Institute lawyers say.

Starling is now seeking interest and the Institute is seeking legal fees. In court papers, attorneys with the U.S. Attorney's Office say there is no evidence that they acted improperly and legal fees are not justified.

"I feel like that was the first step in doing what was right," Starling said of the return of her money. "I feel like it shouldn’t even have taken this long.

"However, it did."

