Rochester woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on methamphetamine charge

Jul. 16—MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester woman was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after admitting to taking part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was a sub-distributor in the operation and helped collect debts by locating, luring and facilitating an assault on another person.

Deja Lee Benton, 27, pleaded guilty in September 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. In 2019, Benton was part of the conspiracy involving about half a dozen other people. She acted as a sub-distributor for John Willis Netherton and also helped him collect debts.

She was sentenced Thursday, July 15, in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to 84 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Four other people have been sentenced in connection to the conspiracy.

Netherton was sentenced in May to 260 months imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Eleven other charges against him were dismissed.

Jason Edward Hoffman, 34, was sentenced in June to 132 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Jacob Paul Williams was sentenced in August 2020 to 180 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; three other charges were dismissed.

Andrew Robert Berndt was sentenced on June 7 to 102 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Miguel Angel Cuevas Zamora was sentenced in August 2020 to 120 years imprisonment and two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and three other charges were dismissed.

Three other people have been charged in connection to this case. Joshua Alexander Sazo, Nicholas John Hanson and Kayleigh Rea Todd have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Charging documents indicate that the conspiracy began in approximately May 2019 and ended a few months later in August 2019.

Netherton, Sazo and Zamora were arrested in late August 2019 following a traffic stop by the Minnesota State Patrol, which triggered the execution of multiple warrants by the Rochester Police Department's Criminal Interdiction Unit.