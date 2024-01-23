Rochester woman shares her love of sushi through classes

Jan. 22—ROCHESTER — Cooking has always been a passion for Hanh Tran. Cooking has always been a passion of Tran's. She loves to make a variety of different foods from all around the world, but sushi is something close to her.

Now, she's started teaching the community how to make the dish at Sushi Ninja in Rochester, where wannabe chefs can learn to make four different rolls in two to three hours.

"My friends own a bunch of sushi restaurants in the cities," Tran said. "So Tango, from Sushi Tango in the cities, is a good friend of mine. So I used to like to go to the back with him and he'd bring home like this fresh tuna. And he'd like I'd watch him cut it."

When she was learning, her sister was also making sushi at home for her kids. Her sister was putting things like hotdogs and cream cheese into the rolls and her kids were eating it.

"My sister had her kids and she was rolling it for them," said Tran. "I was like, 'You're really rolling it at home? Just go buy it.' And she said 'No. It's so much more fun at home, your kids get involved, your friends get involved, it's more fun to do and you get to put what you want in it and not have to pay $15 to $18 a roll.'"

Then Tran's daughter tried it and she loved it. They started branching out into different ingredients and it was a hit. She began making it more and more for fun before ever thinking about making a class out of it.

"I was just working out with a bunch of ladies and I said 'come over and make some sushi,'" said Tran. "They just paid for the supplies and they said 'this was so fun. You should have a class like an actual class.' And I said, 'You know what, nothing in Rochester is offered.' So I started it myself. I called Olmsted County, got my license. I got my LLC started. I bought my insurance for the business, all that and here I am."

Tran was born and raised in Minneapolis but has made her home in Rochester with her husband and three kids. Before teaching the community to make sushi, Tran worked in the technology field for companies like CISCO and HP. However, after having kids, she stepped back from working to focus on being a mom.

Tran began teaching classes in 2019 and tries to do two public classes a month for the public to sign up for. She is fully booked for February already but will be adding March dates soon. Tran also does private events for up to 20 guests.

Tran does most of her classes out of her house. She has three large rice cookers and a lot of ingredients, which makes it hard to transport her classes somewhere else. Luckily, she has a large enough space to accommodate her normal class size.

During her two- to three-hour-long class, attendees get the chance to learn about the history of sushi, where to find the best ingredients in town and the different types of sushi. They also get to make four different types of rolls.

"Back in the 1600s the Japanese used to try to preserve their fish because they're farmers, they're fishermen," said Tran. "What they did to preserve their fish over time to be able to feed their families, they will wrap it in rice and ferment that fish. What happens is that rice becomes like this vinegary tasting sour rice. They didn't want to waste the rice. So they started eating that rice with their fish. And they enjoyed that flavor so much that sushi actually means vinegar or seasoned rice."

Tran noticed one of the main misconceptions about sushi is that it is all raw fish. She offers a cooked salmon roll as one of the rolls the classes make. Fish doesn't have to be raw, it can be but she wants to make sure everyone is comfortable eating what they make in class.

She encourages all her attendees to try the ingredients before putting it into their rolls so they can understand the flavors and try new things. Many items are familiar to people like avocado and cucumber, but she also adds a pickled daikon radish which is often seen in Japanese and Korean dishes.

The other big misconception Tran has noticed is the difficulty. She wants to make her class as easy and hands-on as possible. She is considering adding a few new classes in the future like spring rolls.

"Come in and have some fun," Tran said. "I think that everyone who comes here has fun even if they don't think they will do it again. It's such a great social gathering. Don't be afraid. Try something new. You'll be surprised how much fun you have in this class."

Tran encourages everyone to come in with an open mind. Sushi can be customizable and by doing it at home, people can find out what flavors they truly like.

"Don't be afraid to try something different, because I think everybody here was thinking their favorite roll was a California roll," said Tran. "I think I changed everybody's mind because they're willing to try something different."