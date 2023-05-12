Rochester woman shot in head at office dies. Suspect due in court.

DOVER — Lisa Stanley Rocheleau of Rochester has died of gunshot wounds prosecutors allege were fired May 1 by Haydee Rivera-Nadeau of Somersworth, who is scheduled to be arraigned today in Strafford County Superior Court.

Authorities allege Rivera-Nadeau, 65, fled to the area of Charlotte in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, after shooting Rocheleau in the head about 11:44 a.m. at the Professional Arts Centre office building at 40 Winter St. in Rochester. She was arrested May 3 and she waived extradition from North Carolina.

Rocheleau died Thursday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, after 11 days in the intensive care unit, according to Cathy Barton, her partner. She was 50.

Barton said Rocheleau owned Action Title Services, which is located in the Professional Arts Centre building.

"This is hard, very hard," Barton said, reached by phone Friday morning.

Barton described her beloved Lisa as having the biggest heart in the world.

"She was the kindest, most generous, loving soul ever," Barton said. "There is no one she knew who she hadn't helped out in some way."

Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said Rivera-Nadeau has been returned to New Hampshire and is being held at Strafford County House of Corrections. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court Friday at noon.

Rivera-Nadeau was charged initially with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder, as well as being a fugitive from justice.

Stanley Rocheleau is survived three sons, Eric, Adam and Cameron. Her mother had recently died.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family defray medical expenses. It had raised $10,000 by Friday morning.

"She was in the ICU for 11 days," Barton said. "The expenses will be astronomical. That's the last thing those boys need to be thinking about right now."

