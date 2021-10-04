Rochester woman wakes to intruder in her apartment

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Oct. 4—Rochester police are investigating after a woman was awoken by an unknown man in her apartment early Saturday.

Police were called about 2 a.m. Saturday to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest. A woman reported that she was woken by a man in her apartment. The man reportedly made a comment telling the woman to take off her clothes, according to Rochester police Sgt. Tony Teal.

The woman began screaming and the man ran from the apartment building. The woman told police she believed the man, who was wearing a black ski-style mask, altered his voice when he spoke to her.

Police did not locate the man. It is believed that the woman may have accidentally left her door unlocked.

The incident remains under investigation.

