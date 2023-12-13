Rochester women's shelter plans larger facility with help from state grant funding

Dec. 12—ROCHESTER — The women's shelter is looking toward expansion after

years of scaling back amid COVID.

"We've been looking at how to fill this huge unmet need that we have in this region," Women's Shelter and Support Center Executive Director Artyce Thomas said.

The shelter, which serves a 10-county region, provided 6,797 nights of emergency shelter to women and children affected by domestic violence in 2022, and Thomas said the need hasn't diminished this year.

"We have actually seen a significant request for services over the last two to three years," she said.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, the shelter provided space for nearly 40 people a night, but the number was scaled back to fewer than 30 in recent years, due to safety concerns.

A successful application for a portion of $100 million in shelter funds approved by the Minnesota Legislature this year has the Women's Shelter and Support Center staff and board working on plans for a new shelter to replace the existing facility.

"This has indeed been a dream of the organization for a number of years now," Thomas said.

In addition to shelter beds, the Women's Shelter and Support Center provides nights in hotel and motel rooms when needed, but Thomas said building a larger shelter in Rochester will provide more flexibility to respond when needed.

"We are hoping to double, if not triple, our capacity," she said.

Thomas said she can't reveal how much the state is providing for the project, since the organization is still negotiating details with the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

"We will have a much better understanding in the first quarter of next year," she said, adding a formal announcement of plans will be made at that time.

The state grant is the same funding that Olmsted County unsuccessfully sought for a proposed East Center Street housing stability center that would have provided 80 emergency shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness, as well as office space for services and affordable single-room occupancy units for stable housing.

The state received 98 eligible shelter proposals earlier this year, totaling approximately $365 million in requests. With $100 million available to help build permanent shelters for people facing homelessness throughout the state, at least $40 million is expected to be spent outside the metro area.

Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said it's disappointing that the county plan wasn't funded, but she's happy to see the women's shelter is being given the opportunity to expand.

"It's really good news for them," she said, pointing to the challenge of raising funds for a non-profit shelter.

Thomas said the organization has already secured funds needed for the 10% match required for the state grant, and the application process required a location be secured for the new shelter. However, the nonprofit keeps the location confidential due to its service to domestic violence victims.

At the same time, Thomas said the organization continues to raise funds for the day-to-day operations of the shelter and the other services it provides, which includes transitional housing for some of its clients.

As the standard fundraising continues and the organization works out details with the state, she said final touches on the plan, along with a potential timeline, remain in the works.

"There is a lot of heavy lifting ahead, but we are so excited to be selected, so fortunate," she said.