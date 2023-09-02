Rochester youth pops into gumball machine business

Sep. 2—ROCHESTER — Nate Stiles has a sweet tooth for ways to make money while he's at school.

He's in a growth phase now: following tips to create quality epoxy products and champing at the bit to add gumball machines to Rochester businesses. The gumball machines are a "good experiment" for the 13-year-old who's a bit excited and nervous to start eighth grade. He'll leave his boundless creating time and settle into the schedule of his most enjoyed classes, science and art, while his products continue to sell.

"I liked candy and I kind of wanted to share that with other people," Stiles said. "It's a good passive income because I don't really have to do much, I just leave it there."

While he isn't selling his favorite candies of Mike and Ike and M&M's, Stiles said he likes the pineapple gumballs the best. His two gumball machines at Kismet Consignment and Rootz of Inspiration include blueberry, cherry, strawberry, lemon-lime, pineapple, orange, banana and grape flavors.

At Rootz of Inspiration, Stiles organizes new bracelets and carries a set of coasters with dots of color to their sale display, where he's sold his products for the past two or three years. It's his new gumball machine that has a prime location, though, popping next to the register. Rootz owner Jeremy Westrum calls the gumball machine a "fun addition" based on Stiles' "young entrepreneurial spirit," he wrote in a Facebook post.

The gumball machines share a personal touch, too, with Stiles' vision as a business owner stuck to the retro machines.

"I plan to use the money that I get from selling these gumballs to buy bigger and better gumball machines to put in different places," Stiles wrote on the sign that's attached to the machine. "After I graduate high school I plan to use this experience to start my own business."

Stiles added the gumball machines to his business portfolio about one month ago. He's earned $3 towards his next business ventures thus far. Still, Stiles appreciates every customer: "Thank you for supporting my business!" he wrote. A pile of quarters next to the gumball machine at Rootz also encourages people to "sharpen up the jaw line."

In addition to his gumball business, he also creates bracelets, earrings and epoxy products. After working with different materials over the years in his epoxy products, Stiles knows to use fake flowers and that a table with a blend of items would look good.

"I'm too young to get a job so I thought this would be a better way to make money without having to wait ... to get a job," Stiles said. "I think third grade I started (with clay candy canes)."

He hopes people enjoy the gob-smacking experience of the brightly colored gumballs. And as he grows, look for his future businesses with epoxy products, a claw machine and spiral gumball machines.

"I'm hoping to get one of those spiral ones or something because they like attract more attention," Stiles said.