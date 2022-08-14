Rochester's 2023 Top Workplaces Awards: Nominate your employer

Is your employer the best in town? Do you feel valued, seen and appreciated? Does your company do the most for you and your co-workers day in and day out?

It's time to nominate that excellent business for at Top Workplaces Award 2023.

Next year's Top Workplaces ceremony will be the Democrat and Chronicle's 10th annual celebration of incredible places to work. Only the companies who place take part in the springtime gala — a loud and lively event where everyone is a winner.

Maggie Leathersich sits with the second-place award for best midsized business at the 2022 Top Workplaces event on May 25.

Any Greater Rochester area business that employs 35 people or more is eligible to be nominated for and earn the coveted gold badge — a symbol that an employer goes above and beyond for its workforce and their employees think so, too.

The Top Workplace program acknowledges that a great company culture is much more than just offering good benefits and vacation time.

Being a Top Workplace means you recognize that your workers are important, because they provide the services that your customers and constituents want and need. From layoffs to furloughs to hiring freezes –– the pandemic unearthed never seen before challenges to business as usual in Human Resources.

And it is time, again, to salute those adaptive and resilient places to work — the kind of employers who know that caring for employees is a priority because they are the people who interface with customers, clients and patrons every single day.

Any industry is invited to take part whether public, private, nonprofit or a governmental entity. But in order to be considered, a workplace has to first be nominated. And although anyone can initiate the process — the winners are 100% decided by the workers themselves.

Christina Fredericks and other Home Care Heroes members cheer at the 2022 Top Workplaces event.

Energage, the research partner for the project conducts surveys for the program in 61 markets and has surveyed more than 2 million employees and more than 8,000 organizations in 2021.

The surveys which will be conducted — starting August through November — are completely anonymous to ensure that the results accurately reflect the sentiments of a company's workforce.

The deadline to nominate is Sept. 23 via the website democratandchronicle.com/nominate or by calling (585) 502-1934.

Amorette Miller is the Democrat & Chronicle's growth and development reporter. She can be found at @amorettemiller and e-mailed at acmiller@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: The Top Workplaces 2023 nomination season is upon us