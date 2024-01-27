Rochester's beloved Officer Funk mourned by family and community: 'Everyone loved him'

ROCHESTER — Donovan Funk, 58, lived life to the fullest, many people who love him say. He is remembered fondly by colleagues in the Rochester Police Department, and members of his family, following his death Tuesday, Jan. 23.

He was a long-time patrolman and also served as resource officer at Rochester Middle School, and later, as a housing officer for the city. He was known as the happiest man in Rochester.

The death of much- loved former Rochester police officer Donovan Funk, seen with a grandchild, has hit his family and community hard.

According to department records, Donovan began on the force on Oct. 5, 1987, as a full-time patrolman. He retired from full-time duty Aug. 8, 2011. He continued part time as the school resource officer and the city's housing officer, retiring fully in August 2020.

'Happiest guy you could ever meet'

Donny "Donovan" Funk, 35, oldest of his three sons, said his dad died from complications related to a heart condition.

"My dad was the happiest guy you could ever meet," Donny said. "I only remember him getting angry at me a couple of times, and those times, I deserved it. Everyone loved him. We could not go anywhere without someone recognizing him, wanting to talk with him."

Nick Funk, 33, said it has been surreal to see many people who have reached out with their support and stories about his dad and the impact that he had on them.

"Old co-workers, childhood friends, people who just met him in passing, and of course all of the kids he came into contact with from his days coaching and at the middle school in Rochester as the resource officer loved him," said Nick. "All of the stories and comments have confirmed something that I’ve known my whole life — my dad was an amazing human being and not just when it was convenient for him to be. He was special to everyone he came into contact with, every single interaction. He taught me lessons that my brothers and I will carry with us forever. And as good of a man as he was, he was an even better dad. And I’m really going to miss him."

Former Rochester Police Officer Donovan Funk is fondly remembered by many family members and friends.

John Funk, 30, said, "He really was one of a kind. The amount of love and support my brothers and I have received over the last few days has shown us how much he was loved and respected all around our community."

John said there wasn't a trip to Market Basket growing up where they didn't run into a handful of people stopping his dad in an aisle to see how things were going and tell him how happy they were to see him.

"That was how every single exchange I've ever witnessed with anyone talking with him went," said John. "It was always so much love and happiness."

"My uncle Don was the best, the kindest human and a great big teddy bear who gave the best hugs," said Tara Funk-Folger, his niece. "He was always the fun uncle, and I feel so lucky that I have so many wonderful memories with him."

Officer Donovan Funk served decades with the Rochester Police Department.

Funk-Folger said all her life, she has encountered strangers who would make the connection about their last name.

"They would tell me how much they loved him," she said. "I don’t think there was anyone who didn’t like him. One particular story that always stood out to me was a time when I was getting my hair done at the salon in JCPenney. The hairdresser told me that my uncle had been the resource officer while she was in middle school. She said that it was one of her lowest times and she felt like my uncle was the only friend she had there. She told me that his kindness helped her make it through. That’s just who he was. His impact on people and the community was undeniable."

Funk-Folger said her uncle was engaged to be married to Denise Cormier Stuart. She could not be reached for the story.

Police remember Funk's dedication to job and family

Current Rochester Police Chief Gary Boudreau said Donovan arrived on the Rochester police force about 10 years before he did. He said Funk was a wonderful man, a great police officer.

"He was an incredible person," said Boudreau. "He was a down-to-earth guy. He always had a smile on his face, always seemed to be in a good mood and he wanted to help people. Whether it was a colleague or someone he was arresting; he treated everyone like they were his friend. He was well liked by everyone he worked with."

Donovan Funk is being remembered as a kind man, dedicated to his family and the community of Rochester.

Boudreau said he knows Funk was extremely proud of his three sons. He said he was very involved in their lives growing up, particularly getting involved with their athletic endeavors.

Mayor Paul Callaghan has a long law enforcement background, including many years on the Rochester police force.

"Donovan and I went through the RPD hiring process at the same time," said Callaghan. "He was working at the county jail. His wife was pregnant, so he asked to extend his hiring date until after his son was born. I worked many night shifts with Donovan during the first few years of my career. I observed how he interacted with the public. He was polite; he really took the time to listen to a person's complaint and he was respectful. This helped develop good will between the public and the department. It was not uncommon to roll up to scene and a person ask, 'Is Officer Funk working?'"

Callaghan said there were many officers at that time interested in athletics.

"There was a lot of interest in basketball so Donovan would help organize pick-up basketball games for the department," said Callaghan. "We would reserve a school gym and play basketball at least once a week during the winter months. We played in police basketball tournaments throughout New England against larger police agencies such as the Massachusetts State Police, Providence police, and Maine State Police."

Callaghan said Funk was happy being a patrolman, so he could spend more time with his family.

"As he gained seniority, he was able to pick the shifts and the days he wanted off so he could coach his sons in sports," he said. "He talked about them all the time and how proud he was of them. Later in his career he was our middle school SRO. He enjoyed working with that age group and it was a successful program for the department."

Donovan Funk is being remembered for his kindness in every interaction.

Former Police Chief Paul Toussaint (now retired) said Funk was the embodiment of community policing, long before that was a "thing."

"He took the time to listen to people's stories, even when he was arresting them," said Toussaint. "People would come back later to shake his hand, to thank him for how he treated them. He was our school resource officer, and the kids loved him. He took the time to listen to them, to talk to them and they knew he really cared about what they had to say."

Callaghan said the loss of Funk is being felt throughout the community.

"I feel miserable and sad after learning of his death," said Callaghan. "I'm sure there are many friends and colleagues with heavy hearts right now. I also know that Donovan's commitment to protecting and serving the residents of Rochester will forever be remembered. May his family and loved ones find comfort in knowing that he had a positive impact on many lives, and may they find strength in the support of a grateful community that mourns alongside them."

Donny Funk said services for Donovan Funk will be Friday, Feb. 2, from 3-5, at the R.M. Edgerly and Son funeral home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, and a celebration of life will follow at the 500 Boys Club, Paulson Road in Farmington, at 6 p.m. His obituary is published by the funeral home.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester NH community mourns beloved Officer Funk