Rochester's Dakota Middle School to change mascot in wake of new legislation

Feb. 13—ROCHESTER — In the wake of new state legislation regarding the use of American Indian imagery, Dakota Middle School has announced it will have to change its mascot less than two years after it was first selected.

The school's administration informed families of the situation in a statement, which explained the legislation ends "the use of Native mascots in Minnesota Public Schools," unless a school gets an exemption from Minnesota's 11 federally-recognized tribal nations and the Tribal Nations Education Committee.

"Though it may be disappointing to change our mascot, RPS' desire is to continue to honor the sacred land and traditions of the Dakota people and all indigenous people," the statement from the school said. "And we look forward to doing so with our new mascot."

Rochester Public Schools submitted a request for exemption but was denied by multiple tribes, according to the statement from the school.

The Post Bulletin has submitted a request for correspondence between the district and the tribal nations regarding the rejected exemption request.

Dakota Middle School was built with funding from the 2019 voter-approved levy along with several other construction and renovation projects around the district. The

name of the school was approved in September 2021.

The selection of the school name started with student nominations that met the criteria of reflecting the district's values, representing diversity within the community and instilling inspiration within students. From there, the broader community was allowed to vote on their favorites.

The selection of the mascot was a more closed process and was limited to the district's American Indian Parent Advisory Committee.

The school's mascot was revealed

in June 2022.

"We just wanted to keep it with the Native American students just to keep the cultural significance as a huge importance," RPS American Indian Liaison Amelia Cordell said at the time.

The selection of the name Dakota Middle School

was seen as a "great first step"

in advancing American Indian visibility. At the same time, local members of the American Indian community said it was important to avoid using the name as a mere token gesture.

After it was selected, the district worked with American Indian artist Sam Zimmerman to create the school's mascot.

At the time the school's mascot was selected, district leaders spoke of the need to accompany it with education about American Indian culture.

"Sometimes, especially with Native American cultures, there has been significant misuse of mascots," then-RPS coordinator of family and community engagement Julie Ruzek said at the time. "Some real education is the next step."

Here's the full text of the message from Principal Levi Lundak:

"Dear Dakota Middle School staff, parents, caregivers, and students,

When Dakota Middle School was built in 2020, Rochester Public Schools was honored to have a school named after the Dakota people, whose ancestral land we inhabit. We worked with the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) and Native families and students to select the bison, and RPS' American Indian Education department worked with a Native artist to create the depiction we proudly call our mascot.

This last legislative session, the Minnesota legislature passed a law to end the use of Native mascots in Minnesota public schools. Schools had the opportunity to submit in writing a request for exemption to all eleven federally recognized tribes in Minnesota and the Tribal Nations Education Committee (TNEC), which District administration did for Dakota Middle School's bison. We recently heard back from multiple tribes denying our exemption request, so we must change the Dakota mascot.

RPS' American Indian Education Department will again partner with AIPAC and the Dakota Middle School community to begin the process of determining the new mascot. Our goal is to create a mascot that will be accepted by TNEC. We will work with another Native artist and share the new mascot with the Dakota Middle School community before the start of the next school year.

Though it may be disappointing to change our mascot, RPS' desire is to continue to honor the sacred land and traditions of the Dakota people and all indigenous people, and we look forward to doing so with our new mascot."