Rochester's Police Accountability Board closed 4 cases. The details won't be public.

Three hundred and forty-six days after a Rochester man submitted a complaint of police misconduct to the Rochester Police Accountability Board, the agency issued its ruling: Not sustained.

That isn't to say the misconduct did not occur ― just that there was not enough evidence for investigators to verify the accusations or fully absolve the officer at the center of the complaint. And so, the case was closed, according to an annual report released by the PAB this week.

That complaint was one of four cases the PAB has closed since it started investigating police misconduct last year. Two other cases were also deemed "not sustained." The fourth case was ruled "unfounded," meaning investigators determined the claim was false and did not occur.

The city's charter expects the PAB to resolve complaints within 90 days. Of the four cases, the shortest took 121 days to complete; the longest, 346 days. All four alleged "abuse of authority" by a Rochester police officer, according to the annual report.

Little else about the complaints, or how PAB investigators came to their findings, has been made public.

The PAB declined to elaborate and city officials denied a Democrat and Chronicle public records request for investigation materials and findings related to the four cases.

"While we understand there is public interest, our main priority is to protect the privacy of everyone involved in these cases," a spokesperson said. "Additionally, the City's Charter does not require the agency to provide this type of information, and we feel it would be premature to do so without legal consultation."

National expert: Lack of information on PAB cases not unusual

The PAB was designed to increase transparency and accountability by independently probing community complaints of misconduct against the Rochester Police Department. The watchdog agency got off to a slow start, stifled by staff conflicts, budget cuts and challenges accessing information from RPD.

The state Court of Appeals is set this month to hear arguments on whether the agency should have the disciplinary powers granted by its charter. Until then, the police chief has the final say over any follow-up action at the conclusion of all investigations.

HOW DO I FILE A REPORT WITH THE PAB?: Learn more about what constitutes as police misconduct and how to file a complaint at https://www.rocpab.org/file-a-report/.

Cameron McEllhiney, executive director of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, said it is not unusual for oversight agencies like the PAB to withhold some information about cases, despite their commitment to transparency.

Most times, McEllhiney said, state statutes or collective bargaining agreements limit what these oversight agencies are allowed to share, especially when findings are inconclusive.

WON'T RELEASE DOCUMENTS: Outside of the PAB, the City of Rochester has denied public records requests for unsubstantiated complaints of police misconduct, arguing that those records are not covered by the state's repeal of Section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law, which opened up police disciplinary records to the public in 2020. A regional appellate court ordered the city to release such records last year, but the city appealed the decision to the Court of Appeals, which has yet to issue a ruling on the case.

WOULD IT AFFECT CASES? While it's unclear how that decision might impact the PAB's ability to release information on cases ruled not sustained, McEllhiney said it might be more important for oversight agencies and police departments to have an internal system to track such complaints.

MURKY CATEGORY: "One of the problems, as you'll see as more investigations are done in Rochester, is that one of the most frustrating pieces for both community and law enforcement is that many of the complaints are almost completely unable to be proved or disproved," she said. "So they end up in this not sustained category. And it's because a lot of interaction happens where it is one officer and one member of the community."

McEllhiney said oversight agencies and police departments need to monitor whether these types of complaints continue to stack up for a single officer so they can address the issue.

"I think it goes beyond just whether information is shared publicly or not," she said.

The PAB released its first annual report. What else does it say?

Between June 2022 and 2023, the PAB received 360 reports from the community . Of those, 277 reports contained information about conduct ― both good and bad ― by Rochester police officers; 150 reports are being investigated further.

The agency closed another 72 cases that were outside of its jurisdiction, involved commendations of policework, or were otherwise "non-investigable."

The PAB has launched two oversight investigations looking at the Rochester Police Department's policies around use of force on juveniles and use of beanbag guns. The agency also submitted recommendations to RPD on how the department can increase data transparency.

The PAB participated in over 120 community outreach events throughout the city to raise awareness of its work and seek feedback for proposals.

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: PAB closes first investigations into police misconduct in Rochester NY